Colts Sign Tackle Brandon Kemp

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound Kemp originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2020. 

Apr 15, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tackle Brandon Kemp.

Kemp, 6-7, 310 pounds, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Tennessee Titans. In 2021, he spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2020, Kemp spent the entire season on the Titans' practice squad. He originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2020.

Collegiately, Kemp played in 41 career games (38 starts) at Valdosta State (2015-19). He earned various honors with the Blazers, including D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America Second Team honors (2019), First Team All-Gulf South Conference recognition (2016 and 2019) and was a Second Team All-Gulf South Conference choice (2018).

