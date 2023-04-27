Draft

Presented by

Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Check out a list of all the Colts' draft picks, which will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, below. 

Apr 27, 2023 at 07:01 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Draft Tracker

The Colts have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round, No. 4 overall: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Second round, No. 35 overall

Third round, No. 79 overall

Fourth round, No. 106 overall

Fifth round, No. 138 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall

Seventh round, No. 221 overall

Seventh round, No. 236 overall

Stay tuned to Colts.com Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see who the Colts take with these picks.

Single Game Ticket Priority List: The 2023 Colts Schedule will be revealed in May! Click here to join our Single Game Priority List to be the first to see the schedule, get notified when tickets go on sale, and receive exclusive VIP presale access.

Related Content

news

How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson's athletic ability, poise, mentality and upside helped bring the Colts to a consensus: This is our guy.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's who could be available when the Colts go on the clock in the second and third rounds on Friday night.

news

Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

The Indianapolis Colts got their guy Thursday night, selecting an uber-athletic quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. What did Richardson have to say to the Indianapolis-area media in his first conference call as a member of the Colts?

news

Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for Napier's Gators in 2022.

news

Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine. Here's why that matters.

Richardson blew the roof off the NFL Combine in Indianapolis two months ago with his measurements and athletic testing numbers.

news

Colts select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 20-year-old Richardson flashed remarkable upside during his college career at Florida.

news

Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Here's what various NFL Draft analysts had to say about new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to this year's draft.

news

By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

Get to know new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson through his collegiate statistics – and some context for them.

news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2023 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising