Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
First round, No. 4 overall: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Second round, No. 35 overall
Third round, No. 79 overall
Fourth round, No. 106 overall
Fifth round, No. 138 overall
Fifth round, No. 162 overall
Seventh round, No. 221 overall
Seventh round, No. 236 overall
Stay tuned to Colts.com Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see who the Colts take with these picks.
