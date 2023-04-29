Colts select Miami TE Will Mallory with No. 162 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added another weapon to their offense in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Miami tight end Will Mallory with the No. 162 overall pick.
Mallory appeared in 58 games (40 starts) in five seasons at Miami and totaled 115 receptions, 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 239 pound Mallory was named a team captain in 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.
Mallory ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 36.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine earlier this year.
Mallory is a Jacksonville native and comes from a football family: HIs grandfather coached college football over four decades, and his father played linebacker at Michigan and has spent time coaching in college before jumping to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos from 2008-2022.
