Colts select Miami TE Will Mallory with No. 162 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Mallory totaled 1,544 yards in five seasons at Miami. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:53 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts added another weapon to their offense in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Miami tight end Will Mallory with the No. 162 overall pick.

Mallory appeared in 58 games (40 starts) in five seasons at Miami and totaled 115 receptions, 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 239 pound Mallory was named a team captain in 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.

Mallory ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 36.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Mallory is a Jacksonville native and comes from a football family: HIs grandfather coached college football over four decades, and his father played linebacker at Michigan and has spent time coaching in college before jumping to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos from 2008-2022.

First Look: Will Mallory, TE, Miami

View photos of Miami TE Will Mallory, selected 162 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Miami tight end Will Mallory, front left, can't make the catch on a pass as he is defended by Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Miami tight end Will Mallory, front left, can't make the catch on a pass as he is defended by Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Tallahassee, FL - NOVEMBER 13: The University of Miami Hurricanes against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL. EDITORIAL ONLY (Photo by Russell Hanson/University of Miami Athletics)
Tallahassee, FL - NOVEMBER 13: The University of Miami Hurricanes against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL.

(Photo by Russell Hanson/University of Miami Athletics)

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 12: The North Carolina Tarheels against the University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/University of Miami Athletics)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 12: The North Carolina Tarheels against the University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo by Eric Espada/University of Miami Athletics)

Miami, FL - September 11th: The University of Miami Hurricanes against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11th, 2021 in Miami, FL. (Photo by Eric Espada/University of Miami Athletics)
Miami, FL - September 11th: The University of Miami Hurricanes against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11th, 2021 in Miami, FL.

(Photo by Eric Espada/University of Miami Athletics)

American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) catches a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) catches a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) and American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) and American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Miami tight end Will Mallory, right, catches a pass for a first down as Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami tight end Will Mallory, right, catches a pass for a first down as Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) drags Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) for a first down after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) drags Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) for a first down after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) sets up to block against Florida defensive back Marco Wilson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) sets up to block against Florida defensive back Marco Wilson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) makes a catch for a first down vduring the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) makes a catch for a first down vduring the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami tight end Will Mallory is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami tight end Will Mallory is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

