Colts select North Carolina WR Josh Downs with No. 79 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added another weapon to their offense on Friday, selecting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 171 pound Downs posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his final two seasons at North Carolina (1,335 yards in 2021, 1,029 yards in 2022) and totaled 195 receptions and 19 touchdowns over those two years. Downs led the ACC in receptions both seasons; his 101 catches and 1,335 yards in 2021 set a pair of North Carolina single-season records.
Downs was named a first-team All-ACC player in both 2021 and 2022.
Downs at the NFL Combine recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote that Downs is a "dynamic athlete with above-average agility."
Downs' father, Gary, was a running back who seven seasons in the NFL; his uncle, Dre Bly, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback. Downs is a native of Suwanee, Ga., and starred at North Gwinnett High School, where he totaled 3,019 yards and 32 touchdowns.
