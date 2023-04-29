Draft

Colts select North Carolina WR Josh Downs with No. 79 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added an offensive weapon in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Downs, who posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his record-setting career at North Carolina. 

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

The Colts added another weapon to their offense on Friday, selecting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 171 pound Downs posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his final two seasons at North Carolina (1,335 yards in 2021, 1,029 yards in 2022) and totaled 195 receptions and 19 touchdowns over those two years. Downs led the ACC in receptions both seasons; his 101 catches and 1,335 yards in 2021 set a pair of North Carolina single-season records.

Downs was named a first-team All-ACC player in both 2021 and 2022.

Downs at the NFL Combine recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote that Downs is a "dynamic athlete with above-average agility."

Downs' father, Gary, was a running back who seven seasons in the NFL; his uncle, Dre Bly, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback. Downs is a native of Suwanee, Ga., and starred at North Gwinnett High School, where he totaled 3,019 yards and 32 touchdowns.

First Look: Josh Downs, wide receiver, North Carolina

View photos of North Carolina WR Josh Downs, selected 79 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs a play during an NCAA college football practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs a play during an NCAA college football practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) reacts during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) reacts during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs with the ball against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs with the ball against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) plays against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) plays against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Virginia defensive back Jonas Sanker (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
5 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Virginia defensive back Jonas Sanker (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) can't quite haul in a pass as he is defended by North Carolina State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
6 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) can't quite haul in a pass as he is defended by North Carolina State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) makes a catch while covered by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) makes a catch while covered by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) tries to break away from Georgia Tech defensive back Kenyatta Watson II (3) as he runs after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
8 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) tries to break away from Georgia Tech defensive back Kenyatta Watson II (3) as he runs after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) flashes a smile as he stretches before an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
9 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) flashes a smile as he stretches before an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest defensive back Isaiah Wingfield (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
10 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest defensive back Isaiah Wingfield (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs between Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and long snapper Byron Floyd (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
11 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs between Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and long snapper Byron Floyd (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
12 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
13 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass against Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
14 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass against Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
15 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) falls to the turf after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
16 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) falls to the turf after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) falls to the turf after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
17 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) falls to the turf after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) fights to get a few more yards as he is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
18 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) fights to get a few more yards as he is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
19 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
20 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) makes a catch over a Duke defender during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown
21 / 28

North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) makes a catch over a Duke defender during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) makes a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
22 / 28

North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) makes a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) gets ready for play to start during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
23 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) gets ready for play to start during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
24 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
25 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs the ball whikle Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) tackles during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
26 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs the ball whikle Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) tackles during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs a play during an NCAA college football practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
27 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs a play during an NCAA college football practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs for a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
28 / 28

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs for a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
