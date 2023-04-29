Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added another piece to their secondary on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday, selecting Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones in the seventh round with the No. 221 overall pick.

Jones started all 32 games in which he appeared over three seasons at Texas A&M, notching 14 pass break-ups, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss and 98 total tackles. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Jones also has experience playing safety, and contributed to the Aggies' punt and punt coverage units during his time in College Station.

Jones ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine and recorded a 38-inch vertical leap.