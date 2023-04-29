Draft

Colts select BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland with No. 106 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their offensive line to kick off Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts bolstered their offensive line room to begin Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round with the No. 106 pick.

The 6-foot-8, 302 pound Freeland started at both left tackle (26 games) and right tackle (15 games) during his four-year career in Provo. Freeland was named a third-team All-American and was a team captain in 2022.

Freeland earned a 90.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade (90.7 pass block grade, 87.3 run block grade) in 2022. 90.7 pass block grade was the seventh-highest in the nation among starting offensive linemen.

Freeland is a native of Herriman, Utah; his parents both were athletes at BYU (his dad played football, his mom played basketball). Freeland played quarterback, tight end and defensive line in high school and also was an All-State track athlete, competing in shot put, discus and javelin.

Freeland will join a Colts offensive line room coached by Tony Sparano Jr. that includes that Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Danny Pinter and Braden Smith, among others.

First Look: Blake Freeland, OT, Brigham Young University

View photos of BYU OT Blake Freeland, selected 106 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) in the second half, during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) in the second half, during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

22FTB vs Baylor 02929 22FTB vs Baylor 2022 BYU Football Photo by Nate Edwards/BYU September 10, 2022 © BYU PHOTO 2022 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
22FTB vs Utah State 02502 22FTB vs Utah State 2022 BYU Football BYU-38 USU-26 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU September 29, 2022 © BYU PHOTO 2022 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
22FTB vs East Carolina 0102 22FTB vs East Carolina 2022 BYU Football BYU-24 ECU-27 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU October 28, 2022 © BYU PHOTO 2022 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Blake Freeland of Brigham Young (73) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block in the second half, during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block in the second half, during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block in the second half, during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block in the second half, during an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) in the second half, during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) blocks Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) in the second half, during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Advertising