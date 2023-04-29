Colts select BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland with No. 106 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts bolstered their offensive line room to begin Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round with the No. 106 pick.
The 6-foot-8, 302 pound Freeland started at both left tackle (26 games) and right tackle (15 games) during his four-year career in Provo. Freeland was named a third-team All-American and was a team captain in 2022.
Freeland earned a 90.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade (90.7 pass block grade, 87.3 run block grade) in 2022. 90.7 pass block grade was the seventh-highest in the nation among starting offensive linemen.
Freeland is a native of Herriman, Utah; his parents both were athletes at BYU (his dad played football, his mom played basketball). Freeland played quarterback, tight end and defensive line in high school and also was an All-State track athlete, competing in shot put, discus and javelin.
Freeland will join a Colts offensive line room coached by Tony Sparano Jr. that includes that Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Danny Pinter and Braden Smith, among others.
