Colts select Kansas State CB Julius Brents with No. 44 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-3, 198 pound Brents ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 41.5-inch vertical leap (one inch higher than quarterback Anthony Richardson) at the NFL Combine earlier this year. He measured 34-inch arms with an 82 5/8-inch wingspan, and coupled with his height, makes him one of the rangiest cornerbacks in this year's NFL Draft. The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote of Brents :

"Extraordinary height, length and wingspan for the position … aggressively uses his long arms at the line of scrimmage to disrupt route timing … fluid athlete to spring in any direction and transition well in his movements (6.63 3-cone and 4.05 short shuttle both ranked No. 2 among all players at the combine) … long-striding acceleration to stay in phase in man coverage … flashes a quick trigger once he sinks to close on plays … eagerly returns his eyes to the quarterback … functional zone-cover skills … has experience at both cornerback and safety … coachable and doesn't mind being challenged (KSU cornerbacks coach Van Malone: "He is one of the hardest workers on the team and has been since he arrived.") … started all 27 games at Kansas State the past two seasons."