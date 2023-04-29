Colts select Kansas State CB Julius Brents with No. 44 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After trading back twice, the Colts added to their defense in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, selecting Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents with the No. 44 overall pick.
Brents, a Warren Central graduate, intercepted six passes and broke up 12 passes over five seasons at Kansas State. He totaled 111 tackles and was named a first-team All-Big 12 player as a senior in 2022.
The 6-foot-3, 198 pound Brents ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 41.5-inch vertical leap (one inch higher than quarterback Anthony Richardson) at the NFL Combine earlier this year. He measured 34-inch arms with an 82 5/8-inch wingspan, and coupled with his height, makes him one of the rangiest cornerbacks in this year's NFL Draft. The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote of Brents:
"Extraordinary height, length and wingspan for the position … aggressively uses his long arms at the line of scrimmage to disrupt route timing … fluid athlete to spring in any direction and transition well in his movements (6.63 3-cone and 4.05 short shuttle both ranked No. 2 among all players at the combine) … long-striding acceleration to stay in phase in man coverage … flashes a quick trigger once he sinks to close on plays … eagerly returns his eyes to the quarterback … functional zone-cover skills … has experience at both cornerback and safety … coachable and doesn't mind being challenged (KSU cornerbacks coach Van Malone: "He is one of the hardest workers on the team and has been since he arrived.") … started all 27 games at Kansas State the past two seasons."
Brents will join a Colts cornerback room that includes Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers, among others.
View photos of Kansas State CB Julius Brents, selected 44 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.