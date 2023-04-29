Colts select California safety Daniel Scott with No. 158 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to add to their defense on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday, selecting California safety Daniel Scott in the fifth round with the No. 158 overall pick.
The 6-foot-1, 208 pound Scott totaled 207 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, seven interceptions, seven pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and one sack over five seasons (2018-2022) at Cal. Scott appeared in 49 games (28 starts) and was named a team captain during his time at Cal.
Scott also played 661 special teams snaps in college.
Scott ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded a 39.5-inch vertical and led all safeties with a 6.75-second three-cone drill and a 4.17 short shuttle.
A native of Pasadena, Calif., the 24-year-old Scott also played basketball and baseball at St. Francis High School in Southern California. Scott participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl.
View photos of California S Daniel Scott, selected 158 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.