Colts select California safety Daniel Scott with No. 158 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Scott brings extensive experience as a safety and special teams player to the Colts. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:43 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts continued to add to their defense on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday, selecting California safety Daniel Scott in the fifth round with the No. 158 overall pick.

The 6-foot-1, 208 pound Scott totaled 207 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, seven interceptions, seven pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and one sack over five seasons (2018-2022) at Cal. Scott appeared in 49 games (28 starts) and was named a team captain during his time at Cal.

Scott also played 661 special teams snaps in college.

Scott ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded a 39.5-inch vertical and led all safeties with a 6.75-second three-cone drill and a 4.17 short shuttle.

A native of Pasadena, Calif., the 24-year-old Scott also played basketball and baseball at St. Francis High School in Southern California. Scott participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

First Look: Daniel Scott, S, California

View photos of California S Daniel Scott, selected 158 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) defends against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) defends against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
,November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; FB: California Golden Bears v UCLA at California Memorial Stadiuum; Photo credit: Nancy Paiva/KLC fotos / klcfotos.com
,November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; FB: California Golden Bears v UCLA at California Memorial Stadiuum; Photo credit: Nancy Paiva/KLC fotos / klcfotos.com

Nancy Paiva/KLC fotos/Nancy Paiva/KLC fotos
October 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Football: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies at California Memorial Stadium. Daniel Scott (32), Justin Wilcox (Photo credit: Al Sermeno/KLC fotos)
October 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Football: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies at California Memorial Stadium. Daniel Scott (32), Justin Wilcox (Photo credit: Al Sermeno/KLC fotos)

Al Sermeno/Al Sermeno
November 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Football: California Golden Bears at USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Daniel Scott (32) (Photo credit: Al Sermeno/KLC fotos)
November 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Football: California Golden Bears at USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Daniel Scott (32) (Photo credit: Al Sermeno/KLC fotos)

Al Sermeno/Al Sermeno
California safety Daniel Scott (32) forces Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. California linebacker Jackson Sirmon returned the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
California safety Daniel Scott (32) forces Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. California linebacker Jackson Sirmon returned the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National defensive back Daniel Scott of California (32) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National defensive back Daniel Scott of California (32) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National defensive back Daniel Scott of California (32) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National defensive back Daniel Scott of California (32) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
California safety Daniel Scott stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
California safety Daniel Scott stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass intended for Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
California safety Daniel Scott (32) intercepts a pass intended for Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) catches a pass near the sideline against California safety Daniel Scott (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) catches a pass near the sideline against California safety Daniel Scott (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California safety Daniel Scott, right, intercepts a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
California safety Daniel Scott, right, intercepts a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) is tackled by California safety Daniel Scott (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) is tackled by California safety Daniel Scott (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
