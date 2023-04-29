Colts select South Carolina CB Darius Rush with No. 138 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to add to their secondary on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft in selecting South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush with the No. 138 overall pick in the fourth round.
The 6-foot-2, 198 pound Rush ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year. Rush was a starting cornerback for South Carolina the last two seasons, totaling three interceptions, 15 pass break-ups, four tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 23 games (21 starts).
Rush converted to cornerback from wide receiver during the 2019 season and only was flagged for two penalties – neither was a pass interference – in 610 collegiate coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Rush is a native of Kingstree, S.C., and participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Rush lettered in football, baseball, basketball, golf and track at C.E. Murray high school.
The Colts previously selected cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the draft on Friday.
View photos of South Carolina CB Darius Rush, selected 138 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.