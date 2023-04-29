Draft

Colts select South Carolina CB Darius Rush with No. 138 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-2, 198 pound Rush started the last two years at cornerback for South Carolina. 

Apr 29, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

The Colts continued to add to their secondary on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft in selecting South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush with the No. 138 overall pick in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2, 198 pound Rush ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year. Rush was a starting cornerback for South Carolina the last two seasons, totaling three interceptions, 15 pass break-ups, four tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 23 games (21 starts).

Rush converted to cornerback from wide receiver during the 2019 season and only was flagged for two penalties – neither was a pass interference – in 610 collegiate coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Rush is a native of Kingstree, S.C., and participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Rush lettered in football, baseball, basketball, golf and track at C.E. Murray high school.

The Colts previously selected cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the draft on Friday.

First Look: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

View photos of South Carolina CB Darius Rush, selected 138 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) and David Spaulding (29) celebrate a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
1 / 12

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) and David Spaulding (29) celebrate a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) tackles Missouri running back Cody Schrader during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
2 / 12

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) tackles Missouri running back Cody Schrader during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive back Darius Rush of South Carolina (28) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 12

American defensive back Darius Rush of South Carolina (28) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) tries to hold off South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 12

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) tries to hold off South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American defensive back Darius Rush of South Carolina (28) warms up before the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 12

American defensive back Darius Rush of South Carolina (28) warms up before the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) tackles Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) inside the 10 yard line during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
6 / 12

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) tackles Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) inside the 10 yard line during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 12

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush pumps up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
8 / 12

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush pumps up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) catches a pass against South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
9 / 12

Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) catches a pass against South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
University of S. Carolina defeats University of S. Carolina 38-21 in the 2021 Duke Mayo Bowl Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
10 / 12

University of S. Carolina defeats University of S. Carolina 38-21 in the 2021 Duke Mayo Bowl Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

© David Jensen Media
South Carolina takes on Texas A&M in SEC football action at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina.
11 / 12

South Carolina takes on Texas A&M in SEC football action at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography/© 2022 Tim Cowie - All Rights Reserved
12 / 12
