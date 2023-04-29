Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added an intriguing piece to their offensive line in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday, selecting Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt with the No. 236 overall pick.

The 23-year-old Witt spent two years on Northern Michigan's football team, beginning his college football career in 2021 as a tight end. When Northern Michigan needed an emergency tackle, he shifted to right tackle and excelled; in 2022, he switched to left tackle and earned second-team All-GLIAC honors.

Witt played basketball and football in high school, then started off playing basketball at Michigan Tech as a freshman in 2018. He transferred to Northern Michigan in 2019 and didn't play a sport that year; he joined the football team in 2020, but the season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-7, 302 pound Witt wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but put up some impressive numbers at his pro day, where he ran a 4.89-second 40-yard dash, had a 37-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump.