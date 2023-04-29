Draft

Colts select Northwestern RB Evan Hull with No. 176 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Hull rushed for 2,417 yards in four seasons at Northwestern. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:33 PM
JJ Stankevitz

The Colts added to their trove of skill position players on Saturday, selecting Northwestern running back Evan Hull in the fifth round with the No. 176 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hull rushed 488 times for 2,417 yards with 18 touchdowns over 37 games (23 starts) for the Wildcats from 2019-2022. Hull also caught 94 passes for 851 yards with four receiving touchdowns during his collegiate career in Evanston.

The 5-foot-10, 209 pound Hall ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year; he also recorded a 37-inch vertical leap.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler described Hall as a "speedy" running back who can be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

The 22-year-old Hull is a native of Maple Grove, Minn., and lettered in football, wrestling and track at Maple Grove High School.

First Look: Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

View photos of Northwestern RB Evan Hull, selected 176 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull, left, runs with the ball past Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) carries the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) carries the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull (26), of Northwestern, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) carries the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) carries the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) is tackled by Illinois linebacker Kenenna Odeluga and Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) carries the ball during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National running back Evan Hull of Northwestern (26) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) is tackled by Purdue defensive back Reese Taylor (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) leaps for a gain as he runs against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull, right, runs for a touchdown past Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs against Southern Illinois cornerback PJ Jules (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) in action against Duke during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) scores a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs from Nebraska defensive back Tommi Hill, left, and defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Advertising