Colts select Northwestern RB Evan Hull with No. 176 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their trove of skill position players on Saturday, selecting Northwestern running back Evan Hull in the fifth round with the No. 176 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hull rushed 488 times for 2,417 yards with 18 touchdowns over 37 games (23 starts) for the Wildcats from 2019-2022. Hull also caught 94 passes for 851 yards with four receiving touchdowns during his collegiate career in Evanston.
The 5-foot-10, 209 pound Hall ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year; he also recorded a 37-inch vertical leap.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler described Hall as a "speedy" running back who can be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
The 22-year-old Hull is a native of Maple Grove, Minn., and lettered in football, wrestling and track at Maple Grove High School.
