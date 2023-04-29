Colts select Wagner DE Titus Leo with No. 211 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their defensive line in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Wagner defensive end Titus Leo with the No. 211 overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound Leo played in 38 games (33 starts) across five collegiate seasons at Wagner (2018-2022), totaling 13 sacks, 40 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles and 234 total tackles. He was named a first-team All-American in 2021 and first-team All-NEC in three consecutive years (2020-2022).

Leo was a two-time team captain at Wagner.

Leo was not invited to the 2023 NFL Combine but he measured 34-inch arms, a 4.69 40-yard dash and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump at his pro day earlier this year. He earned a spot on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" for 2022.