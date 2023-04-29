Colts select Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore with No. 110 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts kicked off Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft by adding to their defensive front with Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa "Tomi" Adebawore, who was selected with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round.
The 6-foot-2, 282 pound Adebawore totaled 12.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 41 games (33 starts) in four seasons at Northwestern. Over his final two seasons in Evanston, Adebawore totaled 72 pressures and 43 run stops, per Pro Football Focus.
Adebawore was named a team captain in 2022.
Adebawore's athletic testing numbers at the NFL Combine were remarkable – he became the first player to weigh in over 280 pounds and run a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash (he ran a 4.49); he also recorded a 37.5-inch vertical leap.
The 22-year-old Adebawore is a Kansas City native and is of Nigerian descent.
