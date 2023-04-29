Draft

Colts select Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore with No. 110 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts bolstered their defensive line with one of the most athletic players in this year’s NFL Draft. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts kicked off Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft by adding to their defensive front with Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa "Tomi" Adebawore, who was selected with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2, 282 pound Adebawore totaled 12.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 41 games (33 starts) in four seasons at Northwestern. Over his final two seasons in Evanston, Adebawore totaled 72 pressures and 43 run stops, per Pro Football Focus.

Adebawore was named a team captain in 2022.

Adebawore's athletic testing numbers at the NFL Combine were remarkable – he became the first player to weigh in over 280 pounds and run a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash (he ran a 4.49); he also recorded a 37.5-inch vertical leap.

The 22-year-old Adebawore is a Kansas City native and is of Nigerian descent.

First Look: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

View photos of Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, selected 110 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Massachusetts' Randall West, left, is chased by Northwestern's Adebawore Adetomiwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
1 / 12

Massachusetts' Randall West, left, is chased by Northwestern's Adebawore Adetomiwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs away from Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 12

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs away from Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 / 12

Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern (99) run drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 12

National defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern (99) run drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to block Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 12

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to block Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is brought down by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
6 / 12

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is brought down by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw as Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 12

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw as Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is sacked by Northwestern defensive line Adetomiwa Adebawore during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
8 / 12

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is sacked by Northwestern defensive line Adetomiwa Adebawore during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
9 / 12

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton

Matt Marton
Auburn Tigers vs. Northwestern Wildcats Football Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 White-Purple-White (Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics)
10 / 12

Auburn Tigers vs. Northwestern Wildcats Football Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 White-Purple-White (Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics)

Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Northwestern Football vs. Illinois at Ryan Field on November 25, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois
11 / 12

Northwestern Football vs. Illinois at Ryan Field on November 25, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats Football Ryan Field Evanston, IL November 6, 2021 Purple-Purple-Black (Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics)
12 / 12

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats Football Ryan Field Evanston, IL November 6, 2021 Purple-Purple-Black (Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics)

Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics
