2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 

Feb 02, 2022 at 03:56 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts players named to 2022 Pro Bowl:

*Nelson will not participate in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Skills Showdown

The 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will air at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3 on ESPN. Players will compete in five competitions (explanations courtesy of NFL Communications:

Precision Passing: "Each conference's two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible. New in 2022, the targets are attached to robotic dummies that are in motion across the event. After the buzzer sounds, the quarterbacks will get one last long-distance throw to earn bonus points."

Thread the Needle: "A one-minute head-to-head offense vs. defense accuracy challenge, as each conference's quarterbacks try to hit as many targets as possible while the opposing team's defensive backs work together to limit their success rate."

Best Catch: "New this year, two wide receivers from each conference will compete in a scored best catch competition, showing off their creativity, ingenuity and talent. From the use of props to guest appearances, the players can be as imaginative as they want to produce their best highlight reel receptions for a panel of celebrity judges."

Fastest Man: "An old-fashioned 40-yard sprint, two skill position players (wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs) from each team will compete for the title as the NFL's fastest player."

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: "In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins."

2022 Pro Bowl

The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC; fans can stream the game on ESPN+ as well.

Fun Fact

Six Colts players have won Pro Bowl MVP:

  • QB Peyton Manning (2004)
  • RB Marshall Faulk (1994)
  • QB Johnny Unitas (1959, 1960, 1963)
  • DL Gino Marchetti (1963)
  • DT Gene Lipscomb (1959)
  • DB Bert Rechichar (1956)

