 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts QB Gardner Minshew II named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Minshew completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns over 17 games (13 starts) for the Colts in 2023. 

Jan 30, 2024 at 04:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2024-Pro-Bowl-Winners-Minshew-16x9

The Colts on Tuesday had a fourth player named to the 2024 Pro Bowl: Quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

After signing with the Colts as a free agent in the spring, Minshew tagged in for 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and nearly quarterbacked the Colts to the playoffs. The Colts went 7-6 with Minshew as their starting quarterback and won two other games in which he tagged in for Richardson in the first half.

Minshew completed 305 of 490 passes (62.2 percent) for 3,305 yards (6.7 yards/attempt) with 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 84.6. Minshew led two fourth quarter comebacks and was credited with two game winning drives, and also rushed 34 times for 100 yards with three touchdowns.

This is Minshew's first Pro Bowl appearance of his five-year career. He previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022).

Minshew will join three other Colts teammates in Orlando for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games: Left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Gardner Minshew named to 2024 Pro Bowl

View some of the best photos of Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl quarterback Gardner Minshew from the 2023 season.

10 QB Gardner Minshew
1 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
2 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
3 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
4 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
5 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
6 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
7 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
8 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
9 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
10 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
11 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
12 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
13 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger
14 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
15 / 80

78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
16 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 44 LB Zaire Franklin
17 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
18 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
19 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 86 TE Will Mallory
20 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 86 TE Will Mallory

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
21 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
22 / 80

9 WR Juwann Winfree, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
23 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
24 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
25 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
26 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson, 10 QB Gardner Minshew, 72 T Braden Smith
27 / 80

56 G Quenton Nelson, 10 QB Gardner Minshew, 72 T Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
28 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
29 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
30 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
31 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
32 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
33 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger
34 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
35 / 80

56 G Quenton Nelson, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
36 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
37 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
38 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
39 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
40 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 75 G Will Fries
41 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, Head Coach Shane Steichen
42 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
43 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
44 / 80

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
45 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
46 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
47 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
48 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
49 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
50 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
51 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
52 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
53 / 80

27 RB Trey Sermon, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
54 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
55 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
56 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
57 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
58 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
59 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
60 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
61 / 80

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
62 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
63 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
64 / 80

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
65 / 80

62 C Wesley French, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
66 / 80

29 CB JuJu Brents, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs, 10 QB Gardner Minshew, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger
67 / 80

1 WR Josh Downs, 10 QB Gardner Minshew, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
68 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
69 / 80

75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
70 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
71 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
72 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
73 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
74 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
75 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
76 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
77 / 80

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew
78 / 80

72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew
79 / 80

72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew
80 / 80

72 T Braden Smith10 QB Gardner Minshew

./© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Buckner earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. 
news

Colts C Ryan Kelly named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Kelly, the longest-tenured member of the Colts, will make his fourth Pro Bowl appearance. 
news

Colts to sponsor 10 flag football teams at NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games

The championships, held Feb. 2-4, will feature the top girls' and boys' youth teams from across the country and around the world. 
news

Four Colts named alternates to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were named alternates on Wednesday. 
news

Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Nelson has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. 
news

Quenton Nelson Makes Colts History With 5th Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection

Nelson is the first player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons in the NFL. 
news

5 Colts Named Alternates For 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Left guard Quenton Nelson was also named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster Wednesday night. 
news

Four Colts Among Top 10 Vote Recipients As 2023 Pro Bowl Social Media Voting Begins

Any tweet with a player's name or Twitter handle and the hashtag #ProBowlVote will count as a vote for that player between now and Dec. 15. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising