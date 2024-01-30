Colts QB Gardner Minshew II named to 2024 Pro Bowl

The Colts on Tuesday had a fourth player named to the 2024 Pro Bowl: Quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
After signing with the Colts as a free agent in the spring, Minshew tagged in for 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and nearly quarterbacked the Colts to the playoffs. The Colts went 7-6 with Minshew as their starting quarterback and won two other games in which he tagged in for Richardson in the first half.
Minshew completed 305 of 490 passes (62.2 percent) for 3,305 yards (6.7 yards/attempt) with 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 84.6. Minshew led two fourth quarter comebacks and was credited with two game winning drives, and also rushed 34 times for 100 yards with three touchdowns.
This is Minshew's first Pro Bowl appearance of his five-year career. He previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022).
Minshew will join three other Colts teammates in Orlando for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games: Left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
