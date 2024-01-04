Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Nelson earned his way to the 2024 Pro Bowl with a widely-recognized standout season. His 79.6 Pro Football Focus pass block grade is fourth among guards, and PFF has him as the third-most efficient pass blocking guard in the NFL.

"He's been great," head coach Shane Steichen said in December. "Obviously, a tremendous leader for us, a veteran presence – tough, physical. Him and Ryan (Kelly) both, those guys – when you have those veteran leaders upfront, they're catalysts for that room along obviously with Tony (Sparano Jr.), the line coach. But he's been tremendous for us. He's been playing at a high level. He's been doing it for a long time. Just very thankful and grateful to have him on this team."