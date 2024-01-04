Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson on Wednesday was selected to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games, and became just the 15th player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to earn a spot in six consecutive Pro Bowls to begin a career.
Nelson is only the fourth offensive lineman to accomplish the feat.
|Player
|Position
|Team(s)
|Seasons
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|IND
|2018-2023
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC, MIA
|2015-2021
|Zack Martin
|G
|DAL
|2014-2019
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|STL/LAR
|2014-2019
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|AZ
|2011-2016
|A.J. Green
|WR
|CIN
|2011-2016
|Joe Thomas
|T
|CLE
|2007-2012
|Patrick Willis
|LB
|SF
|2007-2012
|Richmond Webb
|T
|MIA
|1990-1995
|Emmitt Smith
|RB
|DAL
|1990-1995
|Barry Sanders
|RB
|DET
|1989-1994
|Derrick Thomas
|LB
|KC
|1989-1994
|Lawrence Taylor
|ROLB
|NYG
|1981-1986
|Ray Guy
|P
|OAK
|1973-1978
|Franco Harris
|RB
|PIT
|1972-1977
Among active players, Nelson has the third-longest streak of Pro Bowls to begin an NFL career behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (10 years) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (eight years).
Nelson earned his way to the 2024 Pro Bowl with a widely-recognized standout season. His 79.6 Pro Football Focus pass block grade is fourth among guards, and PFF has him as the third-most efficient pass blocking guard in the NFL.
"He's been great," head coach Shane Steichen said in December. "Obviously, a tremendous leader for us, a veteran presence – tough, physical. Him and Ryan (Kelly) both, those guys – when you have those veteran leaders upfront, they're catalysts for that room along obviously with Tony (Sparano Jr.), the line coach. But he's been tremendous for us. He's been playing at a high level. He's been doing it for a long time. Just very thankful and grateful to have him on this team."
Nelson is the Colts' lone Pro Bowler, but could be joined by four players who were named alternates on Wednesday.