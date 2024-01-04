Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Nelson has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. 

Jan 03, 2024 at 08:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2024-Pro-Bowl-Winners-Q-16x9

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson on Wednesday was selected to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games, and became just the 15th player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to earn a spot in six consecutive Pro Bowls to begin a career. 

Nelson is only the fourth offensive lineman to accomplish the feat.

Table inside Article
Player Position Team(s) Seasons
Quenton Nelson G IND 2018-2023
Tyreek Hill WR KC, MIA 2015-2021
Zack Martin G DAL 2014-2019
Aaron Donald DT STL/LAR 2014-2019
Patrick Peterson CB AZ 2011-2016
A.J. Green WR CIN 2011-2016
Joe Thomas T CLE 2007-2012
Patrick Willis LB SF 2007-2012
Richmond Webb T MIA 1990-1995
Emmitt Smith RB DAL 1990-1995
Barry Sanders RB DET 1989-1994
Derrick Thomas LB KC 1989-1994
Lawrence Taylor ROLB NYG 1981-1986
Ray Guy P OAK 1973-1978
Franco Harris RB PIT 1972-1977

Among active players, Nelson has the third-longest streak of Pro Bowls to begin an NFL career behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (10 years) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (eight years).

Nelson earned his way to the 2024 Pro Bowl with a widely-recognized standout season. His 79.6 Pro Football Focus pass block grade is fourth among guards, and PFF has him as the third-most efficient pass blocking guard in the NFL.

"He's been great," head coach Shane Steichen said in December. "Obviously, a tremendous leader for us, a veteran presence – tough, physical. Him and Ryan (Kelly) both, those guys – when you have those veteran leaders upfront, they're catalysts for that room along obviously with Tony (Sparano Jr.), the line coach. But he's been tremendous for us. He's been playing at a high level. He's been doing it for a long time. Just very thankful and grateful to have him on this team."

Nelson is the Colts' lone Pro Bowler, but could be joined by four players who were named alternates on Wednesday.

