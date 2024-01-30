Colts DT DeForest Buckner named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Buckner earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. 

Jan 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2024-Pro-Bowl-Winners-Buck-16x9

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the third appearance of his career. 

Buckner was named an alternate when Pro Bowl rosters were announced in December. He replaced Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on the AFC roster.

An eight-year veteran, Buckner turned in another stellar season with the Colts in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games and totaled eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for a loss; his 81 total tackles and seven pass break-ups were both career highs.

Buckner also picked up a Zaire Franklin forced fumble and rumbled for his second career touchdown in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buckner totaled 33 run stops – a stat defined by Pro Football Focus as a tackle that constitutes a loss for the opposing offense – which was tied for fifth-most among interior defensive linemen. And while Buckner's 55 total pressures were 13th among interior defensive linemen, his pass rush win rate of 15.3 percent was seventh and his PFF pass rush grade of 87.1 was fifth.

Buckner will join offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

View some of the best photos of Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the 2023 season.

