Colts C Ryan Kelly named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Colts center Ryan Kelly on Tuesday was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the fourth selection of his career.

Kelly was named an alternate when Pro Bowl rosters were announced in December and takes the place of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

The 30-year-old Kelly turned in one of the finest seasons of his career in 2023. It was a year not only defined by his play on the field, but by he and his wife, Emma, welcoming twin boys, Ford and Duke, who were born two months premature in Nashville over the summer.

Over 14 games, Kelly – who earned Pro Bowl nods every year from 2019-2021 – allowed the fewest pressures (seven) among starting centers in the NFL, five fewer than the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, who was second with 12 pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

Kelly finished 2023 with PFF's seventh-highest overall grade among centers (77.2), the ninth-highest run block grade (75.2) and the highest pass block grade (78.3).

With Kelly manning the middle next to fellow Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson at left guard, the Colts' offensive line was in the top 10 in both PFF's pass blocking and run blocking grades in 2023.