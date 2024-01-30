Colts C Ryan Kelly named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Kelly, the longest-tenured member of the Colts, will make his fourth Pro Bowl appearance. 

Jan 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2024-Pro-Bowl-Winners-RK-16x9

Colts center Ryan Kelly on Tuesday was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the fourth selection of his career.

Kelly was named an alternate when Pro Bowl rosters were announced in December and takes the place of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

The 30-year-old Kelly turned in one of the finest seasons of his career in 2023. It was a year not only defined by his play on the field, but by he and his wife, Emma, welcoming twin boys, Ford and Duke, who were born two months premature in Nashville over the summer.

Over 14 games, Kelly – who earned Pro Bowl nods every year from 2019-2021 – allowed the fewest pressures (seven) among starting centers in the NFL, five fewer than the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, who was second with 12 pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

Kelly finished 2023 with PFF's seventh-highest overall grade among centers (77.2), the ninth-highest run block grade (75.2) and the highest pass block grade (78.3).

With Kelly manning the middle next to fellow Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson at left guard, the Colts' offensive line was in the top 10 in both PFF's pass blocking and run blocking grades in 2023.

Kelly will join Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

Ryan Kelly named to 2024 Pro Bowl

View some of the best photos of Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly from the 2023 season.

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

65 C Dakoda Shepley , 79 T Bernhard Raimann , 78 C Ryan Kelly , 63 G Danny Pinter , 61 T Carter O'Donnell , 73 OT Blake Freeland , 75 G Will Fries , 62 C Wesley French , 71 T Jordan Murray , 56 G Quenton Nelson
65 C Dakoda Shepley , 79 T Bernhard Raimann , 78 C Ryan Kelly , 63 G Danny Pinter , 61 T Carter O'Donnell , 73 OT Blake Freeland , 75 G Will Fries , 62 C Wesley French , 71 T Jordan Murray , 56 G Quenton Nelson

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 78 C Ryan Kelly , 5 QB Anthony Richardson
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 78 C Ryan Kelly , 5 QB Anthony Richardson

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

72 T Braden Smith , 75 G Will Fries , 78 C Ryan Kelly
72 T Braden Smith , 75 G Will Fries , 78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

72 T Braden Smith , 78 C Ryan Kelly
72 T Braden Smith , 78 C Ryan Kelly

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 99 DT DeForest Buckner
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

64 G Arlington Hambright, 78 C Ryan Kelly
64 G Arlington Hambright, 78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly , 56 G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly , 56 G Quenton Nelson

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 75 G Will Fries
78 C Ryan Kelly, 75 G Will Fries

99 DT DeForest Buckner, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 79 T Bernhard Raimann, 56 G Quenton Nelson
99 DT DeForest Buckner, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 79 T Bernhard Raimann, 56 G Quenton Nelson

75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly
75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

62 C Wesley French, 75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly
62 C Wesley French, 75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 65 G Josh Sills
78 C Ryan Kelly, 65 G Josh Sills

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson

75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
75 G Will Fries, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
78 C Ryan Kelly, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly, 56 G Quenton Nelson

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

