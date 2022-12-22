Quenton Nelson Makes Colts History With 5th Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster Wednesday night – and made franchise history in the process.

Nelson is the only player in Colts history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons in the NFL. Previously, Nelson and fullback Alan Ameche (1955-1958) were the only players in Colts history to earn spots in four consecutive Pro Bowls to begin their careers.

Nelson is also 35th player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl berths in each of his first five seasons in the NFL, and is the ninth to do so in the last 20 years, joining running back Alvin Kamara (2017-2021), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (2016-2020), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2014-2018), guard Zack Martin (2014-2018), cornerback Patrick Peterson (2011-2015), wide receiver A.J. Green (2011-2015), tackle Joe Thomas (2007-2011) and linebacker Patrick Willis (2007-2011).

Since his debut in 2018, Nelson has established himself as one of the most dominant, physical interior offensive linemen in the NFL. He has the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade among guards with 500 or more snaps this season; from 2018-2022, Nelson is top 10 among guards in PFF overall grade, PFF pass blocking grade and PFF run blocking grade.

Nelson is the first Colts player to earn spots in five consecutive Pro Bowls since wide receiver Reggie Wayne (2006-2010) and the first offensive lineman to do so since Chris Hinton (1985-1989).