Four Colts named alternates to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

In addition to guard Quenton Nelson being named to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the Colts had four players tapped as Pro Bowl alternates on Wednesday:

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner:With his seventh sack of the season in Week 17, Buckner became only the third player in the NFL to have seven or more sacks in six consecutive seasons (joining the Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Browns' Myles Garrett). Buckner also has 10 tackles for a loss, 19 quarterback hits, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in 2023. Buckner earned Pro Bowl berths in 2018 and 2021, and was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin:Franklin broke his own franchise tackles record in Week 17, and with one game left leads the NFL with 170 tackles entering Week 18. The Colts nominated Franklin as their 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year and has six pass break-ups and two forced fumbles this season.

Center Ryan Kelly:Kelly's 78.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranks sixth among centers, and the seven pressures he's allowed are the lowest among regular starters this season (the Eagles' Jason Kelce is second with 10 pressures allowed). Kelly, the longest-tenured member of the Colts, was named a Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020 and 2021.