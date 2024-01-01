5 Colts Things Learned, Week 17: Michael Pittman Jr.'s return makes major impact, inside Alec Pierce's 58-yard touchdown, Gus Bradley pieces together depleted secondary in win over Raiders

1. Michael Pittman Jr.'s physical presence made a difference, whether he got the ball or didn't.

The first of Michael Pittman Jr.'s receptions on Sunday made him only the fourth player in Colts history with a 100+ reception, 1,000+ yard season. But Pittman made his greatest impact on plays on which he didn't record a reception.

Specifically, these three plays in the final 19 minutes of Sunday's game:

Pittman recovered a Jonathan Taylor fumble inside the Raiders' red zone, allowing Matt Gay to connect on a field goal that put the Colts up by seven late in the third quarter.

With just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Colts called a toss to running back Trey Sermon. Pittman cleared out linebacker Divine Deablo, allowing Sermon to break free for a 27-yard run.

Facing a third and eight while leading by seven late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw deep to Pittman, who drew a 26-yard pass interference penalty. Instead of punting the ball back to Las Vegas, the Colts ultimately wound up kicking a field goal to go up by 10 with 3:15 left.

"It's inspiring seeing how he blocks out there and the little things that might not be getting — people probably don't talk about as much," wide receiver Alec Pierce said. "You turn on the tape, he gives it his all every single play."

Pittman has only missed two games over the last three seasons, but the Colts lost those games (Week 2 of 2022 at Jacksonville, Week 16 of 2023 at Atlanta) by a combined 43 points. It's not just the playmaking Pittman brings as a wide receiver – it's the attitude he brings to the entire Colts team when he's on the field.

"I tell Pitt all the time — you're a tone-setter," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "It's not easy. It's a burden, but somebody's gotta take it. And that's the type of player Pittman is, not only making one-on-one plays on the outside, scoring touchdowns, but setting the tone out there for the offense.

"Being an enforcer out there — there's nobody else in the league that's doing both."

The block Pittman had on Deablo – a linebacker with 93 tackles entering Week 17 – was an embodiment of not only the mentality Pittman brings, but also the trust the Colts have in him. Pittman said his job on the play was to pin Deablo in so Sermon could slip outside, but Deablo played the run to the outside, so Pittman had to use the linebacker's momentum against him to keep him away from the Colts' running back.

"He played outside, so I strained to make sure he didn't make the tackle," Pittman said. "I was just pushing him the way he was wanting to go and kept pushing, pushing, pushing."

And that kind of effort – especially when it comes from a 100/1,000 receiver – is inspirational to the Colts.