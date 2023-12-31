Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. becomes fourth Colts player with 100-plus catches and over 1,000 receiving yards

This season, Pittman leads the team with 104 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Dec 31, 2023 at 06:03 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Pittman Jr

While it was apparent that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was having the best season of his career, he entered historic territory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

On the first of his five catches, he became just the fourth player in Colts' history to have at least 100 catches and over 1,000 yards in a season. The only other players to do so were wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne and tight end Dallas Clark.

As impressive of an accomplishment as it was, Pittman admitted that it all felt like a happy accident.

"It's always a nice title to have to be a part of that group because those are elite guys," Pittman said. "But, that's more of like a side quest that just kind of happened. I didn't start this season saying, 'Hey, I'm gonna get 100 catches.' just because that wasn't one of my main focuses. I kind of just let the game kind of come to me and however it happens - I'm more focused on yards and touchdowns and stuff than catches."

Though Pitt didn't allow himself to allow the accolade to get to his head, that didn't stop his peers from praising him.

"I mean, I've said this a few times in my press conferences during the week," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Just his preparation, the way he works - obviously, he's got a huge catch radius. He makes plays when the balls are thrown to him. It's just a pleasure to have him on this football team."

Leading the team in each of those categories, running back Jonathan Taylor said the presence of Pittman on the field is invaluable.

"No matter what the situation has been, Pitt has been that consistent factor in the passing game," Taylor said. "I'm glad he's on our team. You see how tough he is — the toughness shows, and it just rubs off on the rest of the guys on offense."

Just as great as his on-field accomplishments is the impact he has on the locker room. A respected leader and veteran of the receiving room, center Ryan Kelly said he raises the bar of those around him.

"You want your best guys to be your best leaders," Kelly said. "He holds the room to that standard, and I think you see a lot of the young guys now too in that room kind of following his steps."

In the meantime, Pittman, like the rest of the locker room, has his sights set on next Sunday's big game against the Houston Texans. But he did mention that there is one souvenir from this game he wouldn't mind taking home.

"I didn't have plans to get it [100-catch ball], but now that you mention it, if they can find it then I guess I'll take it," Pittman said.

