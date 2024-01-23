Colts to sponsor 10 flag football teams at NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games

The championships, held Feb. 2-4, will feature the top girls' and boys' youth teams from across the country and around the world. 

Jan 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
nfl-flag-championships

The Indianapolis Colts will sponsor 10 youth flag football teams from the Midwest at the NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla., next month.

The championships, held Feb. 2-4, will feature the top girls' and boys' youth teams from across the country and around the world. These 10 teams qualified for the championships by winning their divisions at the official Colts NFL FLAG Regional Tournament, held this past November at Center Grove High School in Johnson County, Ind. 

The Colts will provide $3,000 to each team to help defray costs of travel and other expenses.  All teams will represent the Colts and wear Colts gear at the competition. 

The 10 teams representing the Colts Regional include:

Table inside Article
Division Team Hometown
8 & Under WMD East Grand Rapids, Mich.
8 & Under Rec Pink Lemonade Fort Wayne, Ind.
10 & Under YYFFA Penguins Campbell, Ohio
10 & Under Rec Mambas Kansas City, Mo.
12 & Under Thunder Wolves Fort Wayne, Ind.
12 & Under Rec Macomb Rage Macomb, Mich.
Girls 12 & Under YYFFA Penguins Campbell, Ohio
14 & Under Carlye Indians Carlye, Ill.
Girls 14 & Under Indiana Elite Flag Shelburn, Ind.
Girls 17 & Under KC Shockers Kansas City, Mo.

"Like tackle football and other sports, flag football teaches young people how to care for their bodies, while also building life skills like teamwork, discipline and commitment," said Mike Prior, Colts Football Development Commissioner. "Flag football is becoming more and more popular every day, so we are excited to support these 10 outstanding teams in their quest for a championship."

With more than 1,600 teams and 700,000 youth athletes across all 50 States, NFL FLAG is the largest youth flag football league in the U.S.  NFL FLAG leagues are no contact, giving boys and girls, ages four to 17 and of all abilities, a chance to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment.

ABOUT NFL FLAG.  NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues in the United States and over 700,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible flag football program available for girls and boys ages 4 to 17 years old. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action, while learning football fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. For more information, visit www.nflflag.com.

Colts attend NFL Flag Football event in Germany 🇩🇪

During their trip to Germany, several Colts players and Colts Cheerleaders took part in an NFL Flag Football event on Friday in Frankfurt.

2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4104
1 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4488
2 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4476
3 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4450
4 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4441
5 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4410
6 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4369
7 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4409
8 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4373
9 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4382
10 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4377
11 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4362
12 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4355
13 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4336
14 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4352
15 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4319
16 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4339
17 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4331
18 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4280
19 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4327
20 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4300
21 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4255
22 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4297
23 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4250
24 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4226
25 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4240
26 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4190
27 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4216
28 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4208
29 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4186
30 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4178
31 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4138
32 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4109
33 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4170
34 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4167
35 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4096
36 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4153
37 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4118
38 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4120
39 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4097
40 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1110_Germany_Prac_4126
41 / 41
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

High School Girls Flag Football: Colts vs Saints Halftime Scrimmage

During the Colts vs. Saints game, Ben Davis and Shortridge High School competed in a High School Girls Flag Football Scrimmage. Both teams were participants of the Colts High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League.

2023_1029_NO_4484
1 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4500
2 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4506
3 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4520
4 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4532
5 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4453
6 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4430
7 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4549
8 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4566
9 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4574
10 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4576
11 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4632
12 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4635
13 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4643
14 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1029_NO_4650
15 / 15
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 at Colts.com/YFBgrants
news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit
news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Colts To Partner With Finch Creek To Promote Local Flag Football

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with the Finch Creek flag football program to help grow and strengthen youth flag football in central Indiana through awareness and increased participation.
news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.   
news

We Are Madison, We Are Family: High School Coach Uses Football To Change Lives   

The movie "Remember The Titans" inspired him to play football. He knew he wanted to coach one day. Today, Patric Morrison is using the game to change lives in the small Indiana town he grew up in.   
news

Begin With The End In Mind: Hagerstown High School Football Visits Lucas Oil Stadium 

Their coach asked them to close their eyes and picture themselves at Lucas Oil Stadium. Only three players closed their eyes. The rest of them couldn't picture Lucas Oil Stadium. On Monday, that changed. 
news

Colts Alumni Players Run Football Camp For Special Olympics Athletes

Last Thursday, Colts alumni players ran a football camp for athletes from the Special Olympics of Indiana - and it was hard to tell who was more inspired by who.  
news

USA Football, Colts Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grant to Local Youth and School-Based Football Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Indianapolis Colts recently awarded grants for new equipment, uniforms and other resources to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Indianapolis area. 
news

Chris Ballard Talks Faith, Family & Football

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week joined the "Catholic Sports Weekly" show with Wil Hampton, in which he took a deep dive into his private life as a man of family and faith.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising