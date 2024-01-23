Colts to sponsor 10 flag football teams at NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games

ABOUT NFL FLAG. NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues in the United States and over 700,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible flag football program available for girls and boys ages 4 to 17 years old. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action, while learning football fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. For more information, visit www.nflflag.com.