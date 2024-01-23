Colts to sponsor 10 flag football teams at NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games

The Indianapolis Colts will sponsor 10 youth flag football teams from the Midwest at the NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla., next month.
The championships, held Feb. 2-4, will feature the top girls' and boys' youth teams from across the country and around the world. These 10 teams qualified for the championships by winning their divisions at the official Colts NFL FLAG Regional Tournament, held this past November at Center Grove High School in Johnson County, Ind.
The Colts will provide $3,000 to each team to help defray costs of travel and other expenses. All teams will represent the Colts and wear Colts gear at the competition.
The 10 teams representing the Colts Regional include:
|Division
|Team
|Hometown
|8 & Under
|WMD
|East Grand Rapids, Mich.
|8 & Under Rec
|Pink Lemonade
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|10 & Under
|YYFFA Penguins
|Campbell, Ohio
|10 & Under Rec
|Mambas
|Kansas City, Mo.
|12 & Under
|Thunder Wolves
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|12 & Under Rec
|Macomb Rage
|Macomb, Mich.
|Girls 12 & Under
|YYFFA Penguins
|Campbell, Ohio
|14 & Under
|Carlye Indians
|Carlye, Ill.
|Girls 14 & Under
|Indiana Elite Flag
|Shelburn, Ind.
|Girls 17 & Under
|KC Shockers
|Kansas City, Mo.
"Like tackle football and other sports, flag football teaches young people how to care for their bodies, while also building life skills like teamwork, discipline and commitment," said Mike Prior, Colts Football Development Commissioner. "Flag football is becoming more and more popular every day, so we are excited to support these 10 outstanding teams in their quest for a championship."
With more than 1,600 teams and 700,000 youth athletes across all 50 States, NFL FLAG is the largest youth flag football league in the U.S. NFL FLAG leagues are no contact, giving boys and girls, ages four to 17 and of all abilities, a chance to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment.
During their trip to Germany, several Colts players and Colts Cheerleaders took part in an NFL Flag Football event on Friday in Frankfurt.
During the Colts vs. Saints game, Ben Davis and Shortridge High School competed in a High School Girls Flag Football Scrimmage. Both teams were participants of the Colts High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League.