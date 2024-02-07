 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

First-of-its-Kind NFL Flag Championships Coming This Summer

NFL and RCX Sports partnering to create new tournament; ESPN to distribute 30 games in three days

Feb 07, 2024 at 12:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Flag-Championships-1920x1080

All roads lead to Canton, OH to crown NFL Flag champions

The National Football League announced today that the NFL Flag Championships, the world's premiere youth football flag tournament, will be hosted on July 19-21, at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH. The NFL Flag Championships will feature over 280 teams of girls and boys, NFL Flag regional winners from across the country representing all 32 NFL clubs.

ESPN will provide LIVE coverage of the 30-game showcase, beginning with the round of 16 for 14U boys and 17U girls. The 15 boys and 15 girl's games will appear on multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and ESPN YouTube. In addition, the games will be available to stream on NFL+.

"The worldwide broadcast of – and global participation in – the NFL Flag Championships, being held at the center of football excellence in Canton, Ohio underscores NFL Flag's popularity and its global reach," said Troy Vincent, Sr., executive vice president of NFL football operations. "This tournament emphasizes the importance of Flag Football and will showcase it as the highly competitive cornerstone of affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity of football for all."

The platforms for the Championship finals will expand to include additional Disney platforms, with both the boys' and girls' games airing on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes and streaming on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+.

Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will be available in over 125 countries on ESPN branded networks including Mexico, Brazil, throughout Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Netherlands, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands.

"The NFL Flag Championships is ESPN and Disney's newest opportunity to support the NFL's tremendous work around flag football," said Julie Sobieski, ESPN senior vice president of league programming and acquisitions. "We will equally showcase the girls 17U and boys 14U tournament across our television and streaming platforms and our branded social networks, introducing the sport to new fans. The summer tournament adds a signature event on our year-around NFL calendar and further deepens our youth-focused initiatives."

NFL Flag, operated by RCX Sports, will produce the three-day competition in partnership with Omaha Productions just footsteps from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The NFL Flag Championships will be the premiere youth flag tournament of the calendar year, featuring some of the very best girls' and boys' Flag Football players from across the country and around the world. International youth flag football teams representing multiple countries will compete in an NFL Flag Championships showcase.

"The inaugural NFL FLAG Championships is the most prominent stage these athletes will have ever played on," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports, executive director of NFL Flag and a Global Flag Football Ambassador. "As we look ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games, it's encouraging to see how our mission of increasing accessibility and inclusivity has led to more kids getting involved in NFL FLAG. I'm excited to see how many athletes competing here in Ohio may be competing to represent their country on the global stage in four years."

"For all of us at Omaha, it's been fun to team up with our friends at the NFL and RCX Sports to build out the NFL Flag Championships and create a new platform for high-level competition," said Peyton Manning, whose company Omaha Productions helped develop the plan for the tournament. "We're excited about this initiative and the impact it will have on growing youth football participation worldwide."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Oct. 16, 2023, that Flag Football will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games program in Los Angeles, CA. The inclusion puts flag football on the world's largest stage.

"We are honored to host the NFL Flag Championships and to welcome these flag football athletes and families from around the world," shared Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Hall of Fame Village's parent company. "Hosting this type of youth sporting event at our world-class sports complex directly speaks to our Mission, which is to Honor the Past and Inspire the Future. Youth Flag Football athletes of all skill levels will be competing at the highest level in the shadows of the place that houses to best to ever play the game."

Flag football's rapid growth and popularity also is reflected in an exhibit inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Flag football is the world's fastest-growing sport, played by over 20 million people in more than 100 countries, across six continents. It is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with female athletes driving some of the fastest growth. The Pro Bowl Games youth participants as well as Global Flag Ambassadors will make appearances at the NFL Flag Championships to promote the growth of flag football and bring awareness to the event.

For more information on NFL Flag football and to find a league in your neighborhood, please visit nflflag.com

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 650,000 youth athletes across all 50 states and Canada. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. Learn more online at nflflag.com

Related Content

news

Colts to sponsor 10 flag football teams at NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games

The championships, held Feb. 2-4, will feature the top girls' and boys' youth teams from across the country and around the world. 
news

Kicking The Stigma to partner with 'One Mind' to advance brain health & research

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that Kicking The Stigma will donate $650,000 to One Mind, a leading national brain health nonprofit, to support three research and development initiatives, including the One Mind Rising Star Awards, One Mind Accelerator and One Mind at Work.
news

Colts to spotlight mental health at December 31 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating their home game on Dec. 31 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders to highlighting Kicking The Stigma, their effort to be an example, convener and catalyst for strategic change in the mental health space by using the power of the Colts' platform to improve the lives of Hoosiers and beyond.
news

Colts, Irsays to highlight nonprofits, charitable causes with 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Tennessee.
news

Colts to celebrate military heroes at 'Salute to Service' game, other events

The Indianapolis Colts will spend the next two weeks honoring Indiana and America's military members and veterans, including at this year's "Salute to Service" game on Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Kicking The Stigma encourages fans to focus on mental health during bye week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Thursday morning and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too. 
news

Irsays announce 2023 recipients of Kicking The Stigma Action Grants

The Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, today announced $1.1 million in Kicking The Stigma Action Grants to 26 Indiana nonprofits and organizations that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental health. 
news

Mental Health Awareness Month: How the Irsay Institute can make a positive impact on mental health research, treatment and awareness

The Irsay Institute opened in March at Indiana University in Bloomington. 
news

Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.
news

Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 at Colts.com/YFBgrants
news

Colts Players' Fund To Accept Grant Proposals For Projects Advancing Equality & Opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts Players' Action Fund for Equality will begin accepting applications from Indiana nonprofits and organizations that advance racial equity and reduce barriers to economic and educational opportunity for all.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising