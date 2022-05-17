Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football’s nationally accredited coach certification

May 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS – Benefitting Indiana children in youth football programs statewide, the Indianapolis Colts will provide USA Football Youth Coach Certification for more than 2,500 youth coaches in 2022.

The Colts and USA Football, a non-profit based in Indianapolis that serves as the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, are committed to providing positive, healthy experiences for young athletes and their families.

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification, which recently earned recognition as the only training for football coaches accredited by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence, provides leading coach and player education standards.

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification encompasses the Football Development Model (FDM) to help coaches teach the sport based on a child's age, stage of development and football game type played. Introduced in 2020, the FDM is the first national application of a long-term athlete development model for American football. It is a comprehensive approach to training athletes created in partnership with national leaders in medicine, football, and exercise science from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Children's National Hospital, Dartmouth College and others.

"The Colts are more than honored to support youth football coaches across Indiana and help them grow and develop as teachers and leaders," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner. "Better trained and prepared coaches translate into a better, safer and more fun experience for our youth players, and we are always happy to be a part of this effort."

"The Colts answer the call for Indiana's kids time and again," said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "This commitment helps ensure that thousands of young football players across our state will revel in the fun, fitness and friends gained through football while learning from coaches who are prepared to teach them through our best-in-class education model."

All Indiana youth football coaches whose leagues enroll with USA Football free of cost are eligible to receive USA Football's accredited youth coach certification at no charge thanks to the Colts. USA Football enrollment is free and open to all youth football organizations.

Since 2013, nearly 1 million USA Football Youth Coach Certifications have been completed by coaches in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 10 foreign countries across four continents. USA Football trains more youth football coaches than any organization in the United States.

About the Indianapolis Colts: The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

About USA Football: USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental, and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.

