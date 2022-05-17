Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

INDIANAPOLIS – Benefitting Indiana children in youth football programs statewide, the Indianapolis Colts will provide USA Football Youth Coach Certification for more than 2,500 youth coaches in 2022.

The Colts and USA Football, a non-profit based in Indianapolis that serves as the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, are committed to providing positive, healthy experiences for young athletes and their families.

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification, which recently earned recognition as the only training for football coaches accredited by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence, provides leading coach and player education standards.

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification encompasses the Football Development Model (FDM) to help coaches teach the sport based on a child's age, stage of development and football game type played. Introduced in 2020, the FDM is the first national application of a long-term athlete development model for American football. It is a comprehensive approach to training athletes created in partnership with national leaders in medicine, football, and exercise science from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Children's National Hospital, Dartmouth College and others.

"The Colts are more than honored to support youth football coaches across Indiana and help them grow and develop as teachers and leaders," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner. "Better trained and prepared coaches translate into a better, safer and more fun experience for our youth players, and we are always happy to be a part of this effort."

"The Colts answer the call for Indiana's kids time and again," said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "This commitment helps ensure that thousands of young football players across our state will revel in the fun, fitness and friends gained through football while learning from coaches who are prepared to teach them through our best-in-class education model."

All Indiana youth football coaches whose leagues enroll with USA Football free of cost are eligible to receive USA Football's accredited youth coach certification at no charge thanks to the Colts. USA Football enrollment is free and open to all youth football organizations.

Since 2013, nearly 1 million USA Football Youth Coach Certifications have been completed by coaches in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 10 foreign countries across four continents. USA Football trains more youth football coaches than any organization in the United States.

