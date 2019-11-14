Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

Wigginton's son, Jayden, almost didn't play this year.

"He had a rough season last year with his coach. It kind of made him not enjoy it as much. We went out on a limb and tried it again this year and it turned out for the better," she said. "Richard made a difference."

So much so, that at the end of the season, they decided to get him a gift.

"My stepmother got a tumbler made for him and I told Jayden, 'Would you like to write a card or a note with it?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' He sat down the night before and started crying and wrote the letter all by himself."

After their last game, he presented it to Nelloms.

"I knew that they had something, but I didn't know what it was. Afterwards, he gave me a tumbler and it said 'A good coach can change the game, but a great coach can change a life,'" he said. "His mom expressed to me that he had a letter - so when he read it to me, I saw him break down and I just hugged him. I saw that I impacted him in a way that was a lot deeper than the eye can see."