Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

Now that Thanksgiving is over, and you've been eating the leftovers from that amazing turkey you had on Thursday for a few days now, we're guessing you're ready to mix it up a little. What better way to do that than with a big, juicy burger that's packed with flavor? The secret is the small amount of beer and the Worcestershire sauce that goes into the ground beef before it's formed into patties and cooked. Not only do they give the beef incredible flavor, but they also help to keep the hamburger patties moist and juicy. Top with the yumminess of maple-wood smoked bacon and the sharpness of cheddar cheese, and these burgers will have you forgetting all about those leftover blues!