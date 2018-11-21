Best Tailgate Recipe: Kendall's Meatballs

roundup-183

This recipe for Kendall's Meatballs is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance and this checkoff dollars and was submitted by Bethann Kendall from Noblesville, Indiana.

Kendall's Meatballs from Bethann Kendall

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of ground beef
  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • Two eggs
  • 2 tablespoons of pesto
  • 1 tablespoon of Italian herbs
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • One medium onion diced
  • 1 cup of breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup of Parmesan
  • Red pepper flakes
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
  • Stuffed with mozzarella cubes

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl and roll into golf ball size balls stuffing each one with mozzarella cubes. Put onto a baking sheet. Bake at 375 for 22 minutes. Add to slow cooker with sauce.

Meatball Sauce

  • Two 13oz cans of chopped tomatoes
  • One can of tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of majorum
  • 1 Small onion chopped
  • 1 squash chopped
  • 1 zucchini chopped
  • Half pound carrots chopped
  • Half pound mushrooms chopped

Instructions

  • Mix all together into the slow cooker. Slow cook for 3 hours.

Liz Kelsay is a guest contributor to Colts.com. To learn more about the Indiana Soybean Alliance visit www.indianasoybean.com to learn more about the Indiana Corn Marketing Council visit www.incorn.org.

