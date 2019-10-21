Best Tailgating Recipes: Nacho Beef Dip

Game day gatherings and fantastic dips just seem to go together like tacos and Tuesdays, don't they? Try this Nacho Beef Dip the next time you've got a crowd of hungry friends and family watching the game!
Picture this: you've got a crowd of people coming over and you're searching for a delicious, easy way to feed them all. You don't have a ton of time, but you do have several staples in your pantry and fridge. What are you going to choose to make? Usually, a dip of some sort ends up being the answer. Just a few ingredients can go a long way, allowing you to feed a lot of people all at once. And, if you choose a recipe like this super easy Nacho Beef Dip, chances are you have most of the ingredients in your house already! Salsa, cheese dip, and hamburger all combine to make a zesty, filling dip your guests will love!
Hamburger is such a great ingredient, isn't it? Affordable, versatile, and healthy, it really is one of the best items to always have on hand. Of course, when you go to buy ground beef, there are a lot of different labels to figure out. One such label that gets a lot of discussion is grass-fed vs. grain-fed. So… what's the difference and which one should you choose? Beyer Beware breaks it down in this informative post. In the end, no matter which type of beef you choose, the good news is that both grass-finished and grain-finished beef are loaded with more than 10 essential nutrients.
The other thing that can be a little confusing when you buy ground beef is all of the different types and blends that are available. Should you choose extra lean, ground chuck, or ground sirloin? My Fearless Kitchen helps answer that question here! For this particular recipe, you'll want to use very lean ground beef.
Nacho Beef Dip
Total Cook/Prep Time: 25 mins
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)5 10-inch flour tortillas
- 1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
- 1/2 cup thick-and-chunky mild or medium salsa
Toppings:
- Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips (optional)
- Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives (optional)
Instructions:
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Pour:
- Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.
Looking for more great dip ideas to serve at your next gathering? Try one of these!
Are you interested in learning more about Indiana food and farming? Sign up for our newsletter and get a taste of the farm delivered right to your inbox, visit sharingthefarmtable.com/newsletter to sign up. Sharing the Farm Table is presented by Indiana Corn and Soybean Farmers and their checkoff investment.