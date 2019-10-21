roundup-183

Best Tailgating Recipes: Nacho Beef Dip

Try this Nacho Beef Dip the next time you’ve got a crowd of hungry friends and family watching the game.

Oct 21, 2019 at 05:35 AM
Liz Kelsay

Guest contributor to Colts.com

Game day gatherings and fantastic dips just seem to go together like tacos and Tuesdays, don't they? Try this Nacho Beef Dip the next time you've got a crowd of hungry friends and family watching the game!

Picture this: you've got a crowd of people coming over and you're searching for a delicious, easy way to feed them all. You don't have a ton of time, but you do have several staples in your pantry and fridge. What are you going to choose to make? Usually, a dip of some sort ends up being the answer. Just a few ingredients can go a long way, allowing you to feed a lot of people all at once. And, if you choose a recipe like this super easy Nacho Beef Dip, chances are you have most of the ingredients in your house already! Salsa, cheese dip, and hamburger all combine to make a zesty, filling dip your guests will love!

Hamburger is such a great ingredient, isn't it? Affordable, versatile, and healthy, it really is one of the best items to always have on hand. Of course, when you go to buy ground beef, there are a lot of different labels to figure out. One such label that gets a lot of discussion is grass-fed vs. grain-fed. So… what's the difference and which one should you choose? Beyer Beware breaks it down in this informative post. In the end, no matter which type of beef you choose, the good news is that both grass-finished and grain-finished beef are loaded with more than 10 essential nutrients.

The other thing that can be a little confusing when you buy ground beef is all of the different types and blends that are available. Should you choose extra lean, ground chuck, or ground sirloin? My Fearless Kitchen helps answer that question here! For this particular recipe, you'll want to use very lean ground beef.

2019_0920_Cookbook_0056

Nacho Beef Dip

Total Cook/Prep Time: 25 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)5 10-inch flour tortillas
  • 1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
  • 1/2 cup thick-and-chunky mild or medium salsa

Toppings:

  • Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips (optional)
  • Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives (optional)

Instructions:

  • Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Pour:

  • Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

Looking for more great dip ideas to serve at your next gathering? Try one of these!

Are you interested in learning more about Indiana food and farming? Sign up for our newsletter and get a taste of the farm delivered right to your inbox, visit sharingthefarmtable.com/newsletter to sign up. Sharing the Farm Table is presented by Indiana Corn and Soybean Farmers and their checkoff investment.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.

news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way.

news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Schedule Release Coming Thursday, May 11

Schedule Release Coming Thursday, May 11

Join our official Priority List to be the first to see the 2023 Colts Schedule and get first access to single-game tickets before they go on sale!

Learn more
Advertising