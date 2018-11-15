Best Tailgate Recipe: Chicken Bacon Sliders

This Chicken Bacon Sliders recipe is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance and this checkoff dollars and was submitted by Jimmy Nichols from Indianapolis, Indiana.
This recipe will be featured in the Tailgating with the Colts Cookbook that will be passed out at the November 18th game.
CHICKEN BACON SLIDERS from Jimmy Nichols
Ingredients:
- 2lb Chicken breasts
- 1lb Bacon
- Swiss Cheese
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- Doritos nacho chips
- 1/2 cup flour
- 8 Hawaiian rolls
- 3 tsp butter (melted)
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- Ranch dressing
Instructions:
- Cut chicken breasts in half
- Beat eggs and put in small bowl
- Put flour in bowl
- Crush doritos and put in bowl
- Put milk in bowl
- Mix garlic salt with butter
- Cut back into 3-4 inch strips
- Fry bacon until crisp and set aside.
- Coat rolls with garlic butter and toast until golden brown, set aside
- Dip chicken breast in milk and coat with flour.
- Dip in egg mixture and cover with crushed Doritos
- Bake for 25 minutes at 400 degrees F
- Remove from oven, place one breast on roll bottom, place bacon strip and sliced cheese and ranch dressing on each and place top of roll on.
- Bake 5 minutes at 400 or until cheese in melted.
- Remove from oven, place on plate and enjoy.
