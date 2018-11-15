roundup-183

Best Tailgate Recipe: Chicken Bacon Sliders

Are you looking for a fun new recipe to try at your next Tailgate? Look no further! These Chicken Bacon Sliders will be a big hit with your home team!

Nov 15, 2018 at 11:56 AM
Liz Kelsay

Guest contributor to Colts.com

This Chicken Bacon Sliders recipe is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance and this checkoff dollars and was submitted by Jimmy Nichols from Indianapolis, Indiana.

This recipe will be featured in the Tailgating with the Colts Cookbook that will be passed out at the November 18th game.

CHICKEN BACON SLIDERS from Jimmy Nichols

Ingredients:

  • 2lb Chicken breasts
  • 1lb Bacon
  • Swiss Cheese
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • Doritos nacho chips
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 8 Hawaiian rolls
  • 3 tsp butter (melted)
  • 1 tsp garlic salt
  • Ranch dressing

Instructions:

  • Cut chicken breasts in half
  • Beat eggs and put in small bowl
  • Put flour in bowl
  • Crush doritos and put in bowl
  • Put milk in bowl
  • Mix garlic salt with butter
  • Cut back into 3-4 inch strips
  • Fry bacon until crisp and set aside.
  • Coat rolls with garlic butter and toast until golden brown, set aside
  • Dip chicken breast in milk and coat with flour.
  • Dip in egg mixture and cover with crushed Doritos
  • Bake for 25 minutes at 400 degrees F
  • Remove from oven, place one breast on roll bottom, place bacon strip and sliced cheese and ranch dressing on each and place top of roll on.
  • Bake 5 minutes at 400 or until cheese in melted.
  • Remove from oven, place on plate and enjoy.

Other Great Gameday Treats

Liz Kelsay is a guest contributor to Colts.com. To learn more about the Indiana Soybean Alliance visit www.indianasoybean.com to learn more about the Indiana Corn Marketing Council visit www.incorn.org.

Advertising