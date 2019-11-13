roundup-183

Best Tailgating Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Spice up your game day this this creamy, cheesy Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip! Pass the celery and pita chips, please!

Nov 13, 2019 at 10:07 AM
Liz Kelsay

Guest contributor to Colts.com

Spice up your game day this this creamy, cheesy Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip! Pass the celery and pita chips, please!

Everyone knows buffalo chicken wings are a game day classic, but they can be a little messy and hard to eat. They can also be a little tricky to make. Fortunately, this delicious Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip puts all of that spicy, tangy deliciousness in a dip so there's no more mess! Plus, this recipe is made with lower fat ingredients and fresh-cooked chicken breast, lowering the sodium, fat, and calorie content of your favorite wing recipe! Talk about a winner!

This recipe comes From Kim Galeaz, a local Registered Dietitian Nutritionist that lives in Indianapolis. In our Tailgating with the Indianapolis Colts Cookbook, Kim offers some great tips for your next tailgating party!:

1.   Be safe at the grocery store. Place chicken in a plastic bag, use disinfectant wipes on the shopping cart and always wash hands and surfaces after touching raw chicken.

2.   Once cooked, hot foods should never stay out at room temperature longer than two hours, or food borne bacteria will multiply. If it's over 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside, only one hour is acceptable.

3.   In order to keep foods safe, hot foods need to be at or above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold foods should be kept in plenty of ice to prevent growth of food bacteria. Pack refrigerated food in a cooler with ice or freezable ice packs if you're taking it to a tailgate party.

4.   Take an instant-read thermometer to your tailgate so you can check the pork temperature and make sure it's safe, above 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now, it's on to the recipe! Happy tailgating!

bufchikdip

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Total Prep/Cook Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (8 oz.) ⅓-less fat cream cheese
  • ½ cup light reduced fat Ranch dressing
  • ½ cup (4 oz.) finely shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup cayenne pepper sauce (such as Frank's original)
  • 2 cups shredded, cooked, boneless skinless chicken breast*

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place cream cheese in a deep baking dish. Stir until smooth. Mix in dressing, cheese and hot sauce. Stir in chicken. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated throughout. Garnish with fresh celery leaves, if desired, and serve with celery and carrot sticks, whole grain crackers, pita chips/wedges and/or pretzels.

*Using fresh cooked chicken reduces overall sodium in dish and the reduced-fat Ranch dressing and lighter cream cheese helps keep fat grams and calories slightly lower.

When I dip, you dip, we dip! Here are some more great dip recipes to try out!

Are you interested in learning more about Indiana food and farming? Sign up for our newsletter and get a taste of the farm delivered right to your inbox, visit sharingthefarmtable.com/newsletter to sign up. Sharing the Farm Table is presented by Indiana Corn and Soybean Farmers and their checkoff investment.

Related Content

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Taco Pizza

Having trouble deciding between tacos and pizza? Why not make your team a Taco Pizza! Problem solved and dinner is done!

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Taco Soup

Soup weather has arrived. Warm up your game day with this easy and delicious Taco Soup.

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Nacho Beef Dip

Try this Nacho Beef Dip the next time you've got a crowd of hungry friends and family watching the game.

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Chorizo Quesadillas

Fast-Off-the-Grill Chorizo Quesadillas are so good they'll definitely have your home crowd cheering on game day.

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Drunken Skirt Steak Tacos

This recipe for Drunken Skirt Streak Tacos is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Indiana Pork Tenderloin Tenders

Indiana Pork Tenderloin Tenders from Maggie Hellman of Indianapolis was the winner in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance and their checkoff dollars.

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Kendall's Meatballs

This recipe for Kendall's Meatballs is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Chicken Bacon Sliders

Are you looking for a fun new recipe to try at your next Tailgate? Look no further! These Chicken Bacon Sliders will be a big hit with your home team!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising