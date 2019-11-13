Best Tailgating Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Everyone knows buffalo chicken wings are a game day classic, but they can be a little messy and hard to eat. They can also be a little tricky to make. Fortunately, this delicious Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip puts all of that spicy, tangy deliciousness in a dip so there's no more mess! Plus, this recipe is made with lower fat ingredients and fresh-cooked chicken breast, lowering the sodium, fat, and calorie content of your favorite wing recipe! Talk about a winner!