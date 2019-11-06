roundup-183

Best Tailgating Recipe: Taco Pizza

Having trouble deciding between tacos and pizza? Why not make your team a Taco Pizza! Problem solved and dinner is done!

Nov 06, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Liz Kelsay

Guest contributor to Colts.com

Having trouble deciding between tacos and pizza? Why not make your team a Taco Pizza! Problem solved and dinner is done!

If you conducted a poll asking people whether they preferred tacos or pizza, we're guessing the answers would come back at pretty much a 50/50 split. That's why whoever had the idea to combine the two classics deserves a medal! This homemade Taco Pizza recipe combines the seriously delicious flavors and textures of a great taco with the equal deliciousness of a pizza.

Don't let the idea of making a pizza at home scare you! Homemade pizza is great for a lot of reasons. It's really easy to make and much more affordable than ordering out. It's also wonderful because you can suit the toppings to your preferences and let your imagination run wild! This particular recipe calls for a pizza crust mix, but if you have a homemade pizza dough recipe that you love, feel free to use that instead!

The meat of choice for this Taco Pizza is ground pork. Indiana is home to a lot of pigs; we are ranked 5th in the nation for hog production. All of those pigs and the other livestock in the state eat a lot of corn, which is an important part of their diets. Luckily, corn is something we grow a huge amount of here! Weather conditions permitting, nearly half of the cropland in Indiana is used to grow corn. It is a huge player in our state's economy, generating around $3.28 billion in sales every year. Yes, you read that right…we said billion. That money helps generate thousands of jobs and keeps our economy strong!

Thanks to corn, we can have tasty recipes like the one below. Want more awesome game day ideas like it? Click here for our Tailgating with the Indianapolis Colts Cookbook!

tacopizza

Taco Pizza

Total Prep/Cook Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning 1/2 package
  • 1 6 1/2-oz package pizza crust mix
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup Colby Jack cheese reduced fat, shredded
  • 2/3 cup tortilla chips coarsely crushed
  • 1 1/2 cups lettuce shredded
  • 2 tablespoons ripe olives sliced

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In large non-stick skillet, cook ground pork with taco seasoning mix over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes or until pork is crumbly and no longer pink. Prepare pizza crust according to package directions. Spread crust evenly on greased 12-inch pizza pan and top evenly with salsa. Sprinkle on taco meat, cheese, and tortilla chips. Bake in 400 degrees F. oven for 18-22 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven, top with shredded lettuce and olives.

If you're looking for more great pizza ideas, here are some of our favorites:

Are you interested in learning more about Indiana food and farming? Sign up for our newsletter and get a taste of the farm delivered right to your inbox, visit sharingthefarmtable.com/newsletter to sign up. Sharing the Farm Table is presented by Indiana Corn and Soybean Farmers and their checkoff investment.

Related Content

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Spice up your game day this this creamy, cheesy Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip! Pass the celery and pita chips, please!

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Taco Soup

Soup weather has arrived. Warm up your game day with this easy and delicious Taco Soup.

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Nacho Beef Dip

Try this Nacho Beef Dip the next time you've got a crowd of hungry friends and family watching the game.

news

Best Tailgating Recipes: Chorizo Quesadillas

Fast-Off-the-Grill Chorizo Quesadillas are so good they'll definitely have your home crowd cheering on game day.

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Drunken Skirt Steak Tacos

This recipe for Drunken Skirt Streak Tacos is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Indiana Pork Tenderloin Tenders

Indiana Pork Tenderloin Tenders from Maggie Hellman of Indianapolis was the winner in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance and their checkoff dollars.

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Kendall's Meatballs

This recipe for Kendall's Meatballs is a finalist in the 2018 Colts Tailgate Recipe of the Year Contest

news

Best Tailgate Recipe: Chicken Bacon Sliders

Are you looking for a fun new recipe to try at your next Tailgate? Look no further! These Chicken Bacon Sliders will be a big hit with your home team!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising