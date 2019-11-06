Best Tailgating Recipe: Taco Pizza

If you conducted a poll asking people whether they preferred tacos or pizza, we're guessing the answers would come back at pretty much a 50/50 split. That's why whoever had the idea to combine the two classics deserves a medal! This homemade Taco Pizza recipe combines the seriously delicious flavors and textures of a great taco with the equal deliciousness of a pizza.

Don't let the idea of making a pizza at home scare you! Homemade pizza is great for a lot of reasons. It's really easy to make and much more affordable than ordering out. It's also wonderful because you can suit the toppings to your preferences and let your imagination run wild! This particular recipe calls for a pizza crust mix, but if you have a homemade pizza dough recipe that you love, feel free to use that instead!

The meat of choice for this Taco Pizza is ground pork. Indiana is home to a lot of pigs; we are ranked 5th in the nation for hog production. All of those pigs and the other livestock in the state eat a lot of corn, which is an important part of their diets. Luckily, corn is something we grow a huge amount of here! Weather conditions permitting, nearly half of the cropland in Indiana is used to grow corn. It is a huge player in our state's economy, generating around $3.28 billion in sales every year. Yes, you read that right…we said billion. That money helps generate thousands of jobs and keeps our economy strong!