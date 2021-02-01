Colts To Partner With Finch Creek To Promote Local Flag Football

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with the Finch Creek flag football program to help grow and strengthen youth flag football in central Indiana through awareness and increased participation.

Finch Creek Fieldhouse, located between Noblesville and Fishers, hosts 5-on-5 flag football leagues for youth in grades 1-8. The league is designed to help young players develop their skills in a fun, family-friendly environment. It hosts seven regular season games followed by a single-elimination tournament and welcomes individual or team registration.

This partnership is designed to raise awareness about flag football and grow the sport in Indiana through unique experiences, introducing and educating athletes about the sport, as well as providing all participants with high-quality programming. More details and activities will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

"Flag football continues to grow nationally and is a great chance for young athletes to learn and begin their journey through the sport of football," said Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior."We are excited to work with Finch Creek, and this partnership presents us with many new opportunities to increase our support of this aspect of the game and expose more people to the sport."

Finch Creek is a multi-sport facility for young athletes, their families and fans. Located north of Hamilton Town Center, the fieldhouse features 65,000 square-feet of turf, including two full infields for baseball and softball and two fields for football, soccer, lacrosse and rugby. The fieldhouse also has five basketball/volleyball courts, six pickleball courts and 11 batting cages for baseball and softball players.