Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 at Colts.com/YFBgrants

Mar 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
youth-football-grants

Applications for the 2023 Colts Youth & High School Football Grants are now available online at Colts.com/YFBgrants.

Through this program, Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 for projects focusing on the four pillars of Colts Youth Football: health & safety, participation & inclusion, education & development, and outreach.

The grants may aid programs looking to become Heads Up Football-certified, purchase or recondition equipment, update or repair facilities, provide stipends for on-site athletic trainers, reduce participation fees and more.

The application deadline is April 21, 2023. Grant awards will be announced at the end of May.

"Youth and high school football teach important lessons, like teamwork, discipline and wellness, that help young people succeed in life on and off the field," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner. "We are happy to continue supporting football programs across our state, encouraging young people to be active and healthy, and contributing to the growth of football in Indiana."

Eligibility. The football program must be located in the state of Indiana. Programs may only complete one application per grant cycle. Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) status or government equivalent. Programs that have previously received a grant through this program are not guaranteed funding in this round.

Related Content

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts To Partner With Finch Creek To Promote Local Flag Football

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with the Finch Creek flag football program to help grow and strengthen youth flag football in central Indiana through awareness and increased participation.

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

We Are Madison, We Are Family: High School Coach Uses Football To Change Lives

The movie "Remember The Titans" inspired him to play football. He knew he wanted to coach one day. Today, Patric Morrison is using the game to change lives in the small Indiana town he grew up in.

news

Colts Alumni Players Run Football Camp For Special Olympics Athletes

Last Thursday, Colts alumni players ran a football camp for athletes from the Special Olympics of Indiana - and it was hard to tell who was more inspired by who.

news

USA Football, Colts Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grant to Local Youth and School-Based Football Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Indianapolis Colts recently awarded grants for new equipment, uniforms and other resources to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Indianapolis area.

news

Chris Ballard Talks Faith, Family & Football

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week joined the "Catholic Sports Weekly" show with Wil Hampton, in which he took a deep dive into his private life as a man of family and faith.

news

Colts And NFL Alumni Use Trench Game To Invest In Youth

With almost 75 years of NFL experience combined, Colts and NFL alumni players came together to invest in the next generation of linemen.

news

From Youth League Up, USA Football Is Changing The Game

Football is a kid's game that grew into America's game. With that growth, USA Football wants to make sure it continues to be a kid's game and they're doing that through good coaching and proper technique.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising