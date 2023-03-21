Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Applications for the 2023 Colts Youth & High School Football Grants are now available online at Colts.com/YFBgrants.

Through this program, Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 for projects focusing on the four pillars of Colts Youth Football: health & safety, participation & inclusion, education & development, and outreach.

The grants may aid programs looking to become Heads Up Football-certified, purchase or recondition equipment, update or repair facilities, provide stipends for on-site athletic trainers, reduce participation fees and more.

The application deadline is April 21, 2023. Grant awards will be announced at the end of May.

"Youth and high school football teach important lessons, like teamwork, discipline and wellness, that help young people succeed in life on and off the field," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner. "We are happy to continue supporting football programs across our state, encouraging young people to be active and healthy, and contributing to the growth of football in Indiana."