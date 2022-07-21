Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

INDIANAPOLIS – In celebration of the upcoming high school football season, the Indianapolis Colts will host their annual Horseshoe Classic, fueled by Gatorade, at Lucas Oil Stadium next month. The 2022 Classic is made possible in part by Forté Sports Medicine & Orthopedics and GreensGroomer.

This year's classic will feature the Lafayette Harrison Raiders vs. the West Lafayette Red Devils, followed by the Bishop Chatard Trojans vs. the Brebeuf Jesuit Braves.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans should use their school's presale code – found by visiting Colts.com/HorseshoeClassic - to receive a discounted price of $10 per ticket.

WHEN: Friday, August 19

5:30 p.m. – South & East gates open

6 p.m. – Harrison vs. West Lafayette

8:30 p.m. – Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

(There will be a minimum of 20 min. between games. Game 2 will not start before 8:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

COST:

Pre-sale through Ticketmaster: $10

Tickets at the door: $13

Parking (South Lot): $10 per vehicle, $40 per fan bus