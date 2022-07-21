Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

Jul 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Horseshoe-Classic-story

INDIANAPOLIS – In celebration of the upcoming high school football season, the Indianapolis Colts will host their annual Horseshoe Classic, fueled by Gatorade, at Lucas Oil Stadium next month. The 2022 Classic is made possible in part by Forté Sports Medicine & Orthopedics and GreensGroomer.

This year's classic will feature the Lafayette Harrison Raiders vs. the West Lafayette Red Devils, followed by the Bishop Chatard Trojans vs. the Brebeuf Jesuit Braves.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans should use their school's presale code – found by visiting Colts.com/HorseshoeClassic - to receive a discounted price of $10 per ticket.

WHEN: Friday, August 19

  • 5:30 p.m. – South & East gates open
  • 6 p.m. – Harrison vs. West Lafayette
  • 8:30 p.m. – Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

(There will be a minimum of 20 min. between games. Game 2 will not start before 8:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

COST:

  • Pre-sale through Ticketmaster: $10
  • Tickets at the door: $13
  • Parking (South Lot): $10 per vehicle, $40 per fan bus

The Horseshoe Classic is a part of the Colts' ongoing partnership with the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its support of football at all levels. The Horseshoe Classic is one of several events the Colts are planning leading up to the team's regular season kickoff in September.

Related Content

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts To Partner With Finch Creek To Promote Local Flag Football

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with the Finch Creek flag football program to help grow and strengthen youth flag football in central Indiana through awareness and increased participation.

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

We Are Madison, We Are Family: High School Coach Uses Football To Change Lives

The movie "Remember The Titans" inspired him to play football. He knew he wanted to coach one day. Today, Patric Morrison is using the game to change lives in the small Indiana town he grew up in.

news

Colts Alumni Players Run Football Camp For Special Olympics Athletes

Last Thursday, Colts alumni players ran a football camp for athletes from the Special Olympics of Indiana - and it was hard to tell who was more inspired by who.

news

USA Football, Colts Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grant to Local Youth and School-Based Football Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Indianapolis Colts recently awarded grants for new equipment, uniforms and other resources to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Indianapolis area.

news

Chris Ballard Talks Faith, Family & Football

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week joined the "Catholic Sports Weekly" show with Wil Hampton, in which he took a deep dive into his private life as a man of family and faith.

news

Colts, Indiana Dairy Families Open Application For $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' supports nutrition and physical activities within schools

news

Colts And NFL Alumni Use Trench Game To Invest In Youth

With almost 75 years of NFL experience combined, Colts and NFL alumni players came together to invest in the next generation of linemen.

news

From Youth League Up, USA Football Is Changing The Game

Football is a kid's game that grew into America's game. With that growth, USA Football wants to make sure it continues to be a kid's game and they're doing that through good coaching and proper technique.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising