Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

The Colts successfully did something that's not always a given last year: Change kickers mid-season.

Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on injured reserve in October and Michael Badgley tagged in – and then made 18 of his 21 field goal tries and all 39 of his PATs. Part of why Badgley was able to step in so seamlessly was because of the Colts' kicking operation, which starts with long snapper Luke Rhodes.

So Rhodes earned not only a spot in the 2022 Pro Bowl, but first-team AP All-Pro honors for his work over 16 games with the Colts last season.

Rhodes is one of 11 Colts players to play in at least 80 games since 2010:

Adam Vinatieri (154) Anthony Castonzo (144) T.Y. Hilton (143) Jack Doyle (131) Pat McAfee (111) Robert Mathis (89) Andrew Luck (86) Luke Rhodes (84) Darius Butler (82) Ryan Kelly (80), Matt Overton (80)

And Rhodes is only the sixth Colts former undrafted free agent to earn first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in the same season:

Cary Blanchard (PK, 1996)

Gene Lipscomb (DT, 1958-1959)

Luke Rhodes (LS, 2021)

Jeff Saturday (C, 2005, 2007)

Mike Vanderjagt (PK, 2003)

Adam Vinatieri (PK, 2014)