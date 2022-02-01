Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 

Feb 01, 2022 at 09:15 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Luke Rhodes

The Colts successfully did something that's not always a given last year: Change kickers mid-season.

Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on injured reserve in October and Michael Badgley tagged in – and then made 18 of his 21 field goal tries and all 39 of his PATs. Part of why Badgley was able to step in so seamlessly was because of the Colts' kicking operation, which starts with long snapper Luke Rhodes.

So Rhodes earned not only a spot in the 2022 Pro Bowl, but first-team AP All-Pro honors for his work over 16 games with the Colts last season.

Rhodes is one of 11 Colts players to play in at least 80 games since 2010:

  1. Adam Vinatieri (154)
  2. Anthony Castonzo (144)
  3. T.Y. Hilton (143)
  4. Jack Doyle (131)
  5. Pat McAfee (111)
  6. Robert Mathis (89)
  7. Andrew Luck (86)
  8. Luke Rhodes (84)
  9. Darius Butler (82)
  10. Ryan Kelly (80), Matt Overton (80)

And Rhodes is only the sixth Colts former undrafted free agent to earn first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in the same season:

  • Cary Blanchard (PK, 1996)
  • Gene Lipscomb (DT, 1958-1959)
  • Luke Rhodes (LS, 2021)
  • Jeff Saturday (C, 2005, 2007)
  • Mike Vanderjagt (PK, 2003)
  • Adam Vinatieri (PK, 2014)

Rhodes is one of 75 former undrafted free agents since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to earn a spot on the first-team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl rosters, too.

2022 Pro Bowl: Luke Rhodes

46 LS Luke Rhodes
1 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
2 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
3 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
4 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
5 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #37 S Khari Willis
6 / 46

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #6 K Michael Badgley
7 / 46

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #6 K Michael Badgley

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
8 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
9 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #30 S George Odum, #46 LS Luke Rhodes
10 / 46

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #30 S George Odum, #46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
11 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
12 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
13 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
14 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
15 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes
16 / 46

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
17 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
18 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
19 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
20 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #30 S George Odum
21 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
22 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
23 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
24 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, #46 LS Luke Rhodes
25 / 46

44 LB Zaire Franklin, #46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
26 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
27 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
28 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
29 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
30 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
31 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
32 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
33 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
34 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
35 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
36 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
37 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
38 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
39 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
40 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #36 CB Andre Chachere
41 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #36 CB Andre Chachere

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
42 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
43 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
44 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams, #80 TE Trey Burton, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
45 / 46

49 LB Matthew Adams, #80 TE Trey Burton, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
46 / 46

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
2021 Highlights

