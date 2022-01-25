Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Check out how far to the right Buckner is on that graph. And for what it's worth, while this graph shows Buckner had a league-average pass rush win rate, Pro Football Focus had him at a 15 percent pass rush win rate – seventh among defensive tackles.

The point: Buckner was disruptive and productive while facing double teams on about two-thirds of the snaps he played.

"He's getting double-teamed all the time," head coach Frank Reich said in November.

Buckner played 844 snaps – fourth-most on the Colts and ninth-most among NFL defensive linemen in 2021. And he showed a remarkable ability to keep his production high despite the physical challenge of playing so much – and the mental challenge of being double-teamed on so many of those snaps.

"He's going to get some attention because obviously, he's a wrecker in there," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "The biggest thing we tell him is to not get frustrated, to just keep working and that's what he does."

Buckner, too, was voted a team captain and has become one of the team's most trusted voices since arriving in Indianapolis nearly two years ago. Few players in the NFL have as big an impact as Buckner does both on and off the field – which is why he earned a spot in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl.