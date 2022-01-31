Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Quenton Nelson

Nelson is only the 56th player in NFL history to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. 

Jan 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Quenton Nelson

At his end-of-the-season press conference, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked if moving Quenton Nelson from left guard to left tackle was an option for finding a long-term solution at that position.

"Why would you move a Hall of Fame left guard to left tackle? That just makes no sense to me," Ballard said. "Makes no sense. And look he's got a ways to go to be a Hall of Fame player. But why would you move a great player to left tackle? We're not doing that."

Nelson became the 56th player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first four years in the league. He's one of only eight offensive linemen to accomplish that feat and is the second Colts player to do so, joining fullback Alam Ameche (1955-1958).

Nelson fought through being banged up in 2021 – he missed a game for the first time in his career when he went on injured reserve in early October – yet did not let that affect his ability to play at a high level.

"He sets such a high standard for himself," head coach Frank Reich said. "So let's just say whatever that number is, if it's a scale 1-100 and he's grading out at 95 all the time, but he's so banged up – you figure out to grade out at 90. I don't care. It's still winning football. It's still really good. He's still doing a lot of great stuff. Has he missed one or two things because he's been banged up? Maybe. I can think of one or two plays, not a ton. The one or two misses, is it because he's hurt? Maybe, but in this league you have to figure it out. If you're hurt and you can play, you've still got to figure out how to play winning football, and he's doing that."

Behind Nelson, Jonathan Taylor exploded for a league-leading 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. Nelson was also one of nine starting guards to allow one or fewer sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Snaps From The Season

2022 Pro Bowl: Quenton Nelson

See the best images of Indianapolis Colts 2022 Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson.

56 C/G Quentin Nelson
1 / 45

56 C/G Quentin Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
2 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
3 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
4 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
5 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
6 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
7 / 45

69 T Matt Pryor, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
8 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
9 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
10 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
11 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
12 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #69 T Matt Pryor
13 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #75 G Will Fries
14 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
15 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
16 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
17 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
18 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
19 / 45

63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
20 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher
21 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
22 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
23 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson ,#72 T/G Braden Smith
24 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson ,#72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
25 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
26 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
27 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Carson Wentz, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
79 OT Eric Fisher, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #63 G Danny Pinter
28 / 45

79 OT Eric Fisher, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, ]#56 C/G Quenton Nelson
29 / 45

2 QB Carson Wentz, ]#56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
30 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #2 QB Carson Wentz
31 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #2 QB Carson Wentz

MATT BOWEN/© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
32 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
33 / 45

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
34 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
35 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
36 / 45

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
37 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
38 / 45

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
39 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #69 T Matt Pryor, #79 OT Eric Fisher
40 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #69 T Matt Pryor, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
41 / 45

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quentin Nelson
42 / 45

56 C/G Quentin Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quentin Nelson
43 / 45

56 C/G Quentin Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quentin Nelson
44 / 45

56 C/G Quentin Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quentin Nelson; #73 T Julién Davenport
45 / 45

56 C/G Quentin Nelson; #73 T Julién Davenport

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 Highlights

They Said It

"He's a really smart player. Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton (Nelson) special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is. I think that's what takes his game over the top. He's a physically dominant player, but it's his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level. During the game, he's one of those guys where if he says, 'Hey, here's what I'm seeing and feeling,' like over the years, you go back and look at the tape and he's always right as far as what he's seeing and feeling. So, you trust him." - Head coach Frank Reich

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

Moore finally was recognized as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021. 
news

Matt Eberflus Hired As Chicago Bears Head Coach

Eberflus spent the last four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator and will be the 17th head coach in Bears history. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Darius Leonard

Leonard became the first player in NFL history to force eight fumbles and intercept four passes in a single season. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
news

Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 
news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising