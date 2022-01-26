Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

"He's a great player. I've watched him – I'm an LSU guy, so I don't like him from that standpoint because he's an Alabama kid but he was a great player coming out of college and he has all the tools to be a pretty special player, a unique player. He's a smart guy. I watched him on film, and I know what he is capable of doing but he's a guy that could be that pivot guy for many years in this league." - Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae, upon joining the Colts last spring