Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor, literally and figuratively, ran away from his competition in 2021.
In a literal sense: Taylor had 50 rushes of 10 or more yards, as he consistently gashed opposing defenses for explosive gains on the ground. He had a 76-yard touchdown run, a 76-yard touchdown reception and an 83-yard run among his extensive highlight reel; his biggest run was a 67-yard game-sealing touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 15.
And in a figurative sense: Those 50 rushes of 10+ yards were nine more than any player had in 2021; he led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards, which was 552 more yards than the Browns' Nick Chubb – was second in the NFL in rushing – had. That gap was the largest between the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 rushers since 2009.
Taylor, as a 22-year-old, became the youngest player in NFL history to amass 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns in a single season.
Taylor received more fan votes for the 2022 Pro Bowl than any player, and he was named a first-team AP All-Pro, becoming the first Colts running back since Edgerrin James to earn that honor.
Still, for all of Taylor's personal accomplishments, he left the season feeling like he could've done more for a team that missed the playoffs.
"You know you're having a good season but it's just a matter of fact of, what's something I could have done a little more, a little different," Taylor said. "Little things to maybe make the o-line's job a little bit easier or I could have gotten back to a protection to give Carson (Wentz) another second. You know you're having a good season, but it's we, not me. You're always trying to figure out, what are some ways to figure out the team even more?
"Of course, we know being at your best helps the team a lot. It helps it a tremendous amount because that's all they ask of you, is to be at your best and do what you need to do. Then you're thinking, how could I help the team a little more?"
They Said It
"I don't expect anything different (in 2022) from Jonathan just knowing how he works, how he prepares and his mindset — like, he wants to be great," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network. "And he's driven to be great, and he's driven to do whatever it takes — he'll do whatever it takes to be great. And I'll tell you the other thing that he's driven to do is win. So if Jonathan rushes for 900 yards in a season and we win 14 games and go win a Super Bowl, Jonathan Taylor is going to be as excited as anybody.
"I don't think he'll feel any more pressure than he puts on himself to perform. This kid's a rare competitor. And he rises to the occasion of whatever it is what you need him to do, whatever the team needs to do for us to win, he will do it. So I don't think that you're going to have any kind of expectations that the outside pressure's going to put on him that he doesn't put on himself."