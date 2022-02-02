Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 

Feb 02, 2022 at 03:19 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor, literally and figuratively, ran away from his competition in 2021.

In a literal sense: Taylor had 50 rushes of 10 or more yards, as he consistently gashed opposing defenses for explosive gains on the ground. He had a 76-yard touchdown run, a 76-yard touchdown reception and an 83-yard run among his extensive highlight reel; his biggest run was a 67-yard game-sealing touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

And in a figurative sense: Those 50 rushes of 10+ yards were nine more than any player had in 2021; he led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards, which was 552 more yards than the Browns' Nick Chubb – was second in the NFL in rushing – had. That gap was the largest between the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 rushers since 2009.

Taylor, as a 22-year-old, became the youngest player in NFL history to amass 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns in a single season.

Taylor received more fan votes for the 2022 Pro Bowl than any player, and he was named a first-team AP All-Pro, becoming the first Colts running back since Edgerrin James to earn that honor.

Still, for all of Taylor's personal accomplishments, he left the season feeling like he could've done more for a team that missed the playoffs.

"You know you're having a good season but it's just a matter of fact of, what's something I could have done a little more, a little different," Taylor said. "Little things to maybe make the o-line's job a little bit easier or I could have gotten back to a protection to give Carson (Wentz) another second. You know you're having a good season, but it's we, not me. You're always trying to figure out, what are some ways to figure out the team even more?

"Of course, we know being at your best helps the team a lot. It helps it a tremendous amount because that's all they ask of you, is to be at your best and do what you need to do. Then you're thinking, how could I help the team a little more?"

Snaps From The Season

2022 Pro Bowl: Jonathan Taylor

See the best images of Indianapolis Colts 2022 Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
1 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher
2 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
3 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
4 / 50

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
5 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
6 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
7 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
8 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
9 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
10 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
11 / 50

78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #69 T Matt Pryor
12 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
13 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
14 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #63 G Danny Pinter
15 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady
16 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
17 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
18 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
19 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
20 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
21 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
22 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
23 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
24 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
25 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
26 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
27 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
29 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
30 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
31 / 50

84 TE Jack Doyle, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
32 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #84 TE Jack Doyle
33 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
34 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
35 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
36 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
37 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
38 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
39 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
40 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #62 G Chris Reed
41 / 50

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #62 G Chris Reed

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #25 RB Marlon Mack
42 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
43 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
44 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
45 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
46 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
47 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
48 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack; #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
49 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack; #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
50 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 Highlights

They Said It

"I don't expect anything different (in 2022) from Jonathan just knowing how he works, how he prepares and his mindset — like, he wants to be great," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network. "And he's driven to be great, and he's driven to do whatever it takes — he'll do whatever it takes to be great. And I'll tell you the other thing that he's driven to do is win. So if Jonathan rushes for 900 yards in a season and we win 14 games and go win a Super Bowl, Jonathan Taylor is going to be as excited as anybody. 

"I don't think he'll feel any more pressure than he puts on himself to perform. This kid's a rare competitor. And he rises to the occasion of whatever it is what you need him to do, whatever the team needs to do for us to win, he will do it. So I don't think that you're going to have any kind of expectations that the outside pressure's going to put on him that he doesn't put on himself."

Related Content

news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Quenton Nelson

Nelson is only the 56th player in NFL history to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

Moore finally was recognized as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021. 
news

Matt Eberflus Hired As Chicago Bears Head Coach

Eberflus spent the last four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator and will be the 17th head coach in Bears history. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Darius Leonard

Leonard became the first player in NFL history to force eight fumbles and intercept four passes in a single season. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising