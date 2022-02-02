Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor, literally and figuratively, ran away from his competition in 2021.

In a literal sense: Taylor had 50 rushes of 10 or more yards, as he consistently gashed opposing defenses for explosive gains on the ground. He had a 76-yard touchdown run, a 76-yard touchdown reception and an 83-yard run among his extensive highlight reel; his biggest run was a 67-yard game-sealing touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

And in a figurative sense: Those 50 rushes of 10+ yards were nine more than any player had in 2021; he led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards, which was 552 more yards than the Browns' Nick Chubb – was second in the NFL in rushing – had. That gap was the largest between the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 rushers since 2009.

Taylor, as a 22-year-old, became the youngest player in NFL history to amass 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns in a single season.

Taylor received more fan votes for the 2022 Pro Bowl than any player, and he was named a first-team AP All-Pro, becoming the first Colts running back since Edgerrin James to earn that honor.

Still, for all of Taylor's personal accomplishments, he left the season feeling like he could've done more for a team that missed the playoffs.

"You know you're having a good season but it's just a matter of fact of, what's something I could have done a little more, a little different," Taylor said. "Little things to maybe make the o-line's job a little bit easier or I could have gotten back to a protection to give Carson (Wentz) another second. You know you're having a good season, but it's we, not me. You're always trying to figure out, what are some ways to figure out the team even more?