Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

The Colts have known for a while that Moore has been, and is, a Pro Bowl-caliber player. This just happened to be the year he was finally recognized as one.

Moore earned his trip to Las Vegas with a standout season both in coverage and against the run. Moore was one of three players in the NFL to have 100 or more tackles and four or more interceptions, joining teammate Darius Leonard and the Bengals' Logan Wilson.

His 102 tackles were the most among cornerbacks; his 20 run stops were six more than any other cornerback had in 2021. Moore became only the 20th cornerback in the last 35 years to have 100 or more tackles in a season.

Moore had four interceptions (T-6th among cornerbacks) and 16 pass play stops (T-8th among cornerbacks) while allowing 9.7 yards per reception (T-12th among cornerbacks).

And Moore's versatility to excel not only in the slot but outside – which, as former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said, is like knowing how to play two completely different positions – allowed the Colts' defense to do a lot of different things in coverage and against the run.

"He's competing on the go-balls, on the intermediate passes, on the quick passes, on the screens – he's one of the better players against the screen," Eberflus said. "So, he's done an outstanding job. He's worked his tail off to be able to play inside at the nickel, which we've always seen him be a dynamic player in there, but also as an every-down corner to play outside versus the base personnel and we would have no problem putting him out there in nickel. He's just so valuable on the inside there in our nickel packages that we just leave him in there.

"He's an all-around corner and he deserves everything he gets."