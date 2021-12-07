Colts Nominate CB Kenny Moore II For 2021 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

In addition to his love for the Garvey family and support of the Mighty Mason Fund, Moore supports numerous causes and charitable organizations in Indianapolis and his hometown of Valdosta, Ga.

Moore participated in the inaugural "Tee Off For Tyler" event In June, which raised over $13,000 for the Tyler Trent Foundation supporting cancer research. He's a board member for the A Kid Again Foundation, which provides cost-free and recurring events for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

"I really love that organization — I think the family deals with it just as hard as the kids, to be honest, just the things that I've seen and just having those events to get away from your everyday problems," Moore said. "It's pretty inspiring to see, really, I can make someone that happy."

Moore is a prominent voice in the Irsay family and Colts' "Kicking the Stigma" initiative, which spotlights mental health disorders and works to remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses. His involvement in sharing his own mental health experiences in videos, PSAs and roundtable discussions was impactful in continuing the fight for mental health awareness.

"When one of the best players on your team is willing to be vulnerable and show some weakness, some vulnerability to the public, it's almost a complete opposite of what athletes are taught from a young age," Ballard said. "And I think it helps the cause."

Moore also has supported Chuckstrong, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano's Foundation, and in 2019 helped cover the funeral costs of Madi Moore, an Indiana teenager who announced two Colts draft picks in 2019 and passed away after a battle with Leukemia later that year.

Moore also has pledged $12,500 per year to the Kenny Moore II Reach Scholarship, which annually provides $2,500 to five students. He's a weekly participant in Colts Community Tuesdays, too.

"We're not just here to play football," Moore said. "We want to brighten the souls of this community, too."

And in 2017, while Moore was driving home from a community event, the car in front of him ran over a dog. Moore quickly pulled over and invited the dog and its owner, Max, into his car and drove them to a nearby vet hospital. When that vet couldn't perform the surgery necessary on the dog's broken pelvis, Moore drove the dog and Max to another hospital to have the procedure done. The dog survived and Moore has stayed in contact with Max ever since, even attending his wedding in June of 2021.

"I mean, saving the dog, for all of us animal lovers and dog lovers, that story I think touched all of our hearts," head coach Frank Reich said. "And you know when he was doing it, there were no cameras, this was all behind the scenes stuff, all off-camera just from the goodness of his heart."

Moore understands the platform he possesses, but the thing about the Colts' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is — he'd be doing all this no matter if he were a star NFL player or not.