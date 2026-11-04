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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Justin Walley, Drew Ogletree among Colts players to not participate in Wednesday's practice

The Colts released their first practice report of Week 9 on Wednesday.

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:46 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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After conducting a walkthrough last Wednesday, the Colts were back to a full practice this Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Five players did not participate in Wednesday's practice: Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), tight end Drew Ogletree (knee), cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest).

Walley missed the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the knee injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. Ogletree was listed as questionable with a knee injury last week but played in Week 8.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (rest) was listed as a limited participant Wednesday. The Colts have consistently managed Taylor's workload with limited participation on Wednesdays this season.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) both were full participants Wednesday after missing Week 8 with their respective injuries.

The Colts' full Wednesday practice report:

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: November 4 | Photo Gallery

Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13, RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13, RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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RB Davon Booth #36
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RB Davon Booth #36

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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TE Pharaoh Brown #49
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TE Pharaoh Brown #49

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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CB Kapena Gushiken #34
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CB Kapena Gushiken #34

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CB Kapena Gushiken #34
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CB Kapena Gushiken #34

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CB Kapena Gushiken #34
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CB Kapena Gushiken #34

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CB Natrone Brooks #40
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CB Natrone Brooks #40

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

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S Daniel Scott #32 and K Spencer Shrader #3
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S Daniel Scott #32 and K Spencer Shrader #3

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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LS Luke Rhodes #46 and P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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LS Luke Rhodes #46 and P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8, K Spencer Shrader #3 and LS Luke Rhodes #46
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8, K Spencer Shrader #3 and LS Luke Rhodes #46

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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James Bettcher Linebackers Coach and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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James Bettcher Linebackers Coach and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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