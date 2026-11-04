Practice Notebook: Justin Walley, Drew Ogletree among Colts players to not participate in Wednesday's practice

After conducting a walkthrough last Wednesday, the Colts were back to a full practice this Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Five players did not participate in Wednesday's practice: Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), tight end Drew Ogletree (knee), cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest).

Walley missed the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the knee injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. Ogletree was listed as questionable with a knee injury last week but played in Week 8.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (rest) was listed as a limited participant Wednesday. The Colts have consistently managed Taylor's workload with limited participation on Wednesdays this season.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) both were full participants Wednesday after missing Week 8 with their respective injuries.