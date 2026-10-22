 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Several, including Justin Walley, return to practice

Wednesday's injury report had 16 Colts players listed.

Oct 22, 2026 at 03:53 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

26-colts-thumbnail-Practice-Notebook

After a lengthy list of players out of practice Wednesday, the Colts had several return to the field Thursday.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin), guard Matt Goncalves (calf), tight end Drew Ogletree (ankle) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (personal) all missed the first practice of the week, but returned for Thursday's in full. Linebacker Austin Ajiake cleared concussion protocol and returned to full participation Thursday. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and tackle Jalen Travis (foot) were limited Wednesday, but full participants Thursday.

Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) were both limited in practice.

Tight end Tyler Warren (groin), cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) all remained sidelined. Grover Stewart didn't practice due to a veteran rest day.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen was a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. both returned in full after a rest day.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 22 | Photo Gallery

The Colts continue practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as they prepare for their Week 7 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

26-colts-thumbnails-photo-practice-20261022
1 / 62
QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5, QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17
2 / 62

QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5, QB Riley Leonard #15 and QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
3 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0 and Dillion Doyle - Defensive Quality Control
4 / 62

S Camryn Bynum #0 and Dillion Doyle - Defensive Quality Control

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0
5 / 62

S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
6 / 62

P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1022_Prac_0263
7 / 62
© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
8 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27 and Shea Pitts - Tony Dungy Fellow
9 / 62

CB Justin Walley #27 and Shea Pitts - Tony Dungy Fellow

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
10 / 62

CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
11 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28, DeAndre Smith Running Backs and WR Josh Downs #2
12 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28, DeAndre Smith Running Backs and WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Seth McGowan #20
13 / 62

RB Seth McGowan #20

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Quez Watkins #9
14 / 62

WR Quez Watkins #9

© Indianapolis Colts
RB DJ Giddens #21
15 / 62

RB DJ Giddens #21

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
16 / 62

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
17 / 62

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0 and CB Kapena Gushiken #34
18 / 62

S Camryn Bynum #0 and CB Kapena Gushiken #34

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
19 / 62

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
S Jonathan Owens #38
20 / 62

S Jonathan Owens #38

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29
21 / 62

CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27
22 / 62

CB Justin Walley #27

© Indianapolis Colts
S A.J. Haulcy #25
23 / 62

S A.J. Haulcy #25

© Indianapolis Colts
S A.J. Haulcy #25
24 / 62

S A.J. Haulcy #25

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Kapena Gushiken #34
25 / 62

CB Kapena Gushiken #34

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15 and RB Davon Booth #36
26 / 62

QB Riley Leonard #15 and RB Davon Booth #36

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Davon Booth #36
27 / 62

RB Davon Booth #36

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Seth McGowan #20
28 / 62

RB Seth McGowan #20

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
29 / 62

QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
30 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
31 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Seth McGowan #20
32 / 62

RB Seth McGowan #20

© Indianapolis Colts
RB DJ Giddens #21
33 / 62

RB DJ Giddens #21

© Indianapolis Colts
RB DJ Giddens #21
34 / 62

RB DJ Giddens #21

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Davon Booth #36
35 / 62

RB Davon Booth #36

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Davon Booth #36
36 / 62

RB Davon Booth #36

© Indianapolis Colts
Brad Powers Equipment
37 / 62

Brad Powers Equipment

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
38 / 62

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27 and S Hunter Wohler #30
39 / 62

CB Justin Walley #27 and S Hunter Wohler #30

© Indianapolis Colts
T Bernhard Raimann #79
40 / 62

T Bernhard Raimann #79

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27
41 / 62

CB Justin Walley #27

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
42 / 62

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
43 / 62

DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
44 / 62

DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1022_Practice_00593
45 / 62
© Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
46 / 62

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
47 / 62

DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27
48 / 62

CB Justin Walley #27

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
49 / 62

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
50 / 62

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Quez Watkins #9
51 / 62

WR Quez Watkins #9

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
52 / 62

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
53 / 62

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1022_Practice_01037
54 / 62
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1022_Practice_01085
55 / 62
© Indianapolis Colts
LB Germainen Pratt #59
56 / 62

LB Germainen Pratt #59

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
57 / 62

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Deion Burks #80
58 / 62

WR Deion Burks #80

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
59 / 62

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
60 / 62

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Deion Burks #80
61 / 62

WR Deion Burks #80

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
62 / 62

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Colts CB Sauce Gardner not concerned about calf injury

Gardner exited the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the second half with a calf injury.

news

Practice Notebook: Jalen Travis returns to practice; Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Matt Goncalves clear concussion protocol

Tuimoloau and Goncalves were listed as limited participants Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin and Jaylon Carlies remain out, Darius Slayton returns to practice

Dulin (hamstring) and Carlies (ribs) both missed Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

news

Practice Notebook: Tanor Bortolini returns to practice

Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) miss second straight day.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts open TE Will Mallory's window to return from injured reserve

Mallory participated in practice Wednesday and can be activated from injured reserve at any point in the next three weeks.

news

Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin returns to field, Mo Alie-Cox remains sidelined

Dulin hasn't practiced in just over two weeks.

news

Practice Notebook: Spencer Shrader (right groin) a full participant in practice, Ashton Dulin (ankle) remains out

Dulin has been out of football activities for a couple of weeks as he heals from an ankle injury.

news

Practice Notebook: CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice

Ward was sidelined Wednesday with a groin injury.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce heading to IR, Charvarius Ward Sr. a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) remained sidelined from practice.

news

Practice Notebook: QB Anthony Richardson Sr. returns to practice

The Colts returned to practice on Thursday, where DeForest Buckner (ankle) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were also full participants.

news

Practice Notebook: WR Alec Pierce a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Pierce was limited all of last week as he continued to ramp up football activity.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising