Practice Notebook: Several, including Justin Walley, return to practice

After a lengthy list of players out of practice Wednesday, the Colts had several return to the field Thursday.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin), guard Matt Goncalves (calf), tight end Drew Ogletree (ankle) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (personal) all missed the first practice of the week, but returned for Thursday's in full. Linebacker Austin Ajiake cleared concussion protocol and returned to full participation Thursday. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and tackle Jalen Travis (foot) were limited Wednesday, but full participants Thursday.

Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) were both limited in practice.

Tight end Tyler Warren (groin), cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) all remained sidelined. Grover Stewart didn't practice due to a veteran rest day.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen was a limited participant due to an ankle injury.