 Skip to main content
Wear White this Sunday against Dallas. Click to learn more about the "White Out" game
Advertising

Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Drew Ogletree returns, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley remain out

Ogletree (knee) has been dealing with an injury since last week.

Nov 05, 2026 at 03:48 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

26-colts-thumbnail-Practice-Notebook

The Colts on Thursday held their second practice of Week 9 leading up to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the second straight day, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not participate in practice. Cornerback Justin Walley, who has not practiced since before the Colts game against the Vikings, remained sidelined with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart also did not practice due to a veteran rest day.

Tight end Drew Ogletree returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. all practiced in full after having rest days.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: November 5 | Photo Gallery

The Colts continue practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares for Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

26-colts-thumbnails-photo-practice-20261105
1 / 140
TE Tyler Warren #84
2 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
LB Austin Ajiake #58
3 / 140

LB Austin Ajiake #58

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
4 / 140

QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
5 / 140

QB Daniel Jones #17 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
6 / 140

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Deion Burks #80
7 / 140

WR Deion Burks #80

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
8 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
G Dalton Tucker #68
9 / 140

G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
10 / 140

TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62
11 / 140

G Jalen Farmer #62

© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62
12 / 140

G Jalen Farmer #62

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
13 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Sauce Gardner #1
14 / 140

CB Sauce Gardner #1

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
15 / 140

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
16 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_0449
17 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
CB Kenneth Harris #33
18 / 140

CB Kenneth Harris #33

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10 and WR Josh Downs #2
19 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10 and WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
20 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
21 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
22 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
23 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
24 / 140

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
25 / 140

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
26 / 140

DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
27 / 140

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
28 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
29 / 140

P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Tim Smith #93
30 / 140

DT Tim Smith #93

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
31 / 140

DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
32 / 140

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
33 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
34 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
35 / 140

DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Kevin Givensv #74
36 / 140

DT Kevin Givensv #74

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
37 / 140

DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Tim Smith #93
38 / 140

DT Tim Smith #93

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
39 / 140

DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93
40 / 140

DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Caden Curry #55
41 / 140

DE Caden Curry #55

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1325
42 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
DE Caden Curry #55
43 / 140

DE Caden Curry #55

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1392
44 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
45 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
46 / 140

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
47 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
48 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Jerry Tillery #94
49 / 140

DT Jerry Tillery #94

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
50 / 140

DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1564
51 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
52 / 140

DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1624
53 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1664
54 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1671
55 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_1758
56 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
DT Jerry Tillery #94
57 / 140

DT Jerry Tillery #94

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
58 / 140

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
59 / 140

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
60 / 140

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Anthony Gould #6
61 / 140

WR Anthony Gould #6

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
62 / 140

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
63 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17, WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and WR Keenan Allen #10
64 / 140

QB Daniel Jones #17, WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17, WR Josh Downs #2, WR Ashton Dulin #16 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13
65 / 140

QB Daniel Jones #17, WR Josh Downs #2, WR Ashton Dulin #16 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
66 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #2
67 / 140

WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
68 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Prac_2230_1
69 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
70 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
71 / 140

QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Deion Burks #80
72 / 140

WR Deion Burks #80

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Will Mallory #86
73 / 140

TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Carl Lawson #96
74 / 140

DE Carl Lawson #96

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
75 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
76 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
77 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
78 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
79 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
80 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
81 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
82 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
83 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
84 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
85 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
86 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
87 / 140

DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_00692-2
88 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_00692
89 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_00704
90 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
91 / 140

QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_00775
92 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_00779-2
93 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
94 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
95 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
96 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
97 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
98 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
99 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
100 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
101 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
102 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01010
103 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
T Bernhard Raimann #79
104 / 140

T Bernhard Raimann #79

© Indianapolis Colts
T Roy Mbaeteka #78
105 / 140

T Roy Mbaeteka #78

© Indianapolis Colts
T Roy Mbaeteka #78
106 / 140

T Roy Mbaeteka #78

© Indianapolis Colts
G Joshua Gray #66
107 / 140

G Joshua Gray #66

© Indianapolis Colts
T Nolan Rucci #76
108 / 140

T Nolan Rucci #76

© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62
109 / 140

G Jalen Farmer #62

© Indianapolis Colts
G Dalton Tucker #68
110 / 140

G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
G Dalton Tucker #68
111 / 140

G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01223
112 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
T Roy Mbaeteka #78
113 / 140

T Roy Mbaeteka #78

© Indianapolis Colts
Lee Smith
114 / 140

Lee Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
T Roy Mbaeteka #78
115 / 140

T Roy Mbaeteka #78

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01287
116 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62
117 / 140

G Jalen Farmer #62

© Indianapolis Colts
T Jalen Travis #75
118 / 140

T Jalen Travis #75

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01385
119 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
G Dalton Tucker #68
120 / 140

G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
121 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01465
122 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
123 / 140

WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
124 / 140

WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Seth McGowan #20
125 / 140

RB Seth McGowan #20

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
126 / 140

TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01622
127 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
128 / 140

RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
S A.J. Haulcy #25
129 / 140

S A.J. Haulcy #25

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_01874
130 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
S Trey Washington #41
131 / 140

S Trey Washington #41

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0
132 / 140

S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Sauce Gardner #1
133 / 140

CB Sauce Gardner #1

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_02199
134 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
135 / 140

QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
136 / 140

QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
137 / 140

QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_1105_Practice_02566
138 / 140
© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
139 / 140

WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
140 / 140

QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Justin Walley, Drew Ogletree among Colts players to not participate in Wednesday's practice

The Colts released their first practice report of Week 9 on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sauce Gardner, Anthony Gould and more return to practice in full

news

Practice Notebook: Colts conduct Wednesday walkthrough

Wednesday's practice report is an estimation of player participation if practice had happened.

news

Practice Notebook: Several, including Justin Walley, return to practice

Wednesday's injury report had 16 Colts players listed.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts CB Sauce Gardner not concerned about calf injury

Gardner exited the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the second half with a calf injury.

news

Practice Notebook: Jalen Travis returns to practice; Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Matt Goncalves clear concussion protocol

Tuimoloau and Goncalves were listed as limited participants Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin and Jaylon Carlies remain out, Darius Slayton returns to practice

Dulin (hamstring) and Carlies (ribs) both missed Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

news

Practice Notebook: Tanor Bortolini returns to practice

Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) miss second straight day.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts open TE Will Mallory's window to return from injured reserve

Mallory participated in practice Wednesday and can be activated from injured reserve at any point in the next three weeks.

news

Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin returns to field, Mo Alie-Cox remains sidelined

Dulin hasn't practiced in just over two weeks.

news

Practice Notebook: Spencer Shrader (right groin) a full participant in practice, Ashton Dulin (ankle) remains out

Dulin has been out of football activities for a couple of weeks as he heals from an ankle injury.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising