Practice Notebook: Drew Ogletree returns, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley remain out

The Colts on Thursday held their second practice of Week 9 leading up to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the second straight day, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not participate in practice. Cornerback Justin Walley, who has not practiced since before the Colts game against the Vikings, remained sidelined with a knee injury.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart also did not practice due to a veteran rest day.
Tight end Drew Ogletree returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. all practiced in full after having rest days.
The Colts continue practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares for Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.