Practice Notebook: Drew Ogletree returns, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley remain out

The Colts on Thursday held their second practice of Week 9 leading up to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the second straight day, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not participate in practice. Cornerback Justin Walley, who has not practiced since before the Colts game against the Vikings, remained sidelined with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart also did not practice due to a veteran rest day.

Tight end Drew Ogletree returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.