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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Colts conduct Wednesday walkthrough

Wednesday's practice report is an estimation of player participation if practice had happened.

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:53 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Colts head coach Shane Steichen opted to have the Colts conduct a walkthrough Wednesday with the goal of trying to keep his team fresh heading into Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today's practice report is an estimation of player participation if practice were to have happened.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion), defensive tackle Tim Smith (ankle) and tight ends Drew Ogletree (knee) and Tyler Warren (groin) are listed as limited participants. Gardner, Gould and Warren all missed Sunday's game in Minnesota. Warren was also sidelined Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebackers CJ Allen (ankle) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (hand) are listed as full participants. Allen sustained an ankle injury during practice last week and missed the Vikings game. He was set to start Week 7 prior to that injury. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) is also a full participant.

Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) is a nonparticipant after sustaining an injury Sunday in Minnesota. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) is also listed as a nonparticipant.

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