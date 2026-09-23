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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce heading to IR, Charvarius Ward Sr. a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) remained sidelined from practice.

Sep 23, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts plan to place wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve due to a heel injury sustained Sunday. Defensive end Micheal Clemons was placed on IR Tuesday with a toe injury also stemming from Sunday night.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. sustained a groin injury in Kansas City and was sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Ashton Dulin remains out of practice with an ankle injury.

Sauce Gardner (rib), guard Matt Goncalves (foot) and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (shoulder) were all full participants.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Keenan Allen had veteran rest days and were limited participants.

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