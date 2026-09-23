Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce heading to IR, Charvarius Ward Sr. a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice

Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts plan to place wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve due to a heel injury sustained Sunday. Defensive end Micheal Clemons was placed on IR Tuesday with a toe injury also stemming from Sunday night.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. sustained a groin injury in Kansas City and was sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Ashton Dulin remains out of practice with an ankle injury.

Sauce Gardner (rib), guard Matt Goncalves (foot) and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (shoulder) were all full participants.