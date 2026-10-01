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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin returns to field, Mo Alie-Cox remains sidelined

Dulin hasn't practiced in just over two weeks.

Oct 01, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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For the first time in two weeks, Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin returned to practice in a full capacity. Dulin's participation in Thursday's practice is an encouraging sign as the Colts jet off to London later Thursday night.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also had a full practice. He was limited Wednesday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was a limited participant Wednesday due to a rest day, was a limited participant Thursday with a groin injury.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox remained sidelined due to an illness. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice as the veteran had a rest day.

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