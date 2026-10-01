Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin returns to field, Mo Alie-Cox remains sidelined

For the first time in two weeks, Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin returned to practice in a full capacity. Dulin's participation in Thursday's practice is an encouraging sign as the Colts jet off to London later Thursday night.
Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also had a full practice. He was limited Wednesday with a knee injury.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was a limited participant Wednesday due to a rest day, was a limited participant Thursday with a groin injury.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox remained sidelined due to an illness. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice as the veteran had a rest day.