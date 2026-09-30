Practice Notebook: Spencer Shrader (right groin) a full participant in practice, Ashton Dulin (ankle) remains out

Despite sustaining a groin injury before Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, as expected, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Shrader tweaked his groin during warmups and was questionable for the game, but he ended up making all four field goal attempts.
Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin remained sidelined from practice with an ankle injury that he's been dealing with for the last couple of weeks. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox also did not participate due to an illness.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. were all limited in practice for veteran rest days.