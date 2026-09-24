Practice Notebook: CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday. Ward sustained a groin injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin remained out of practice Thursday as he continues to work through an ankle injury. Dulin has not practiced since the Friday before Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had a veteran rest day and did not participate.
Once again, cornerback Sauce Garnder (rib), guard Matt Goncalves (foot) and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (shoulder) were full participants. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Jonathan Taylor fully returned after their rest day Wednesday.